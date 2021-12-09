Fans Can't Get Over How Stunning Jennifer Aniston Looks In Her Latest TV Appearance
Jennifer Aniston made her triumphant return to primetime network television and fans couldn't believe how great she looked. Nearly two decades after taking her final bow at Central Perk, the "Friends" alum played a teenager in ABC's live broadcast of "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life."
In the remake of a memorable 1982 episode of the classic NBC sitcom, an episode entitled "Kids Can Be Cruel," per IMDb, Aniston took on the role of Lisa Whelchel's "The Facts of Life" character, Blair Warner. (Fun fact: Whelchel, 58, also appeared in a cameo on the special, as she sang the show's famous theme song at the beginning of the broadcast.)
Aniston rocked a signature Eastland School uniform for her part as the snobby teen who tried to guarantee that her dinner box would land in the hands of one of her suitors from nearby Bates Academy — and the 52-year-old pulled it off! (No, not the dinner box stunt... the outfit!) Aniston, who once attended a "The Facts of Life" taping when she was 19 years old (per Pinkvilla), stunned fans not only with her adorable performance, but also with her looks.
Fans hit social media to react to Jennifer Aniston's in-studio TV return
Jennifer Aniston's career has remained strong and steady in the years since "Friends" ended in 2004. She's done movies, print ads, commercials, and she currently stars in Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show," per IMDb. But seeing her back in sitcom mode scored the Emmy award-winner extra attention on social media. "Jennifer Aniston doesn't age," one fan wrote on Twitter after seeing her on "Live in Front of a Studio Audience."
"Jennifer Aniston looks more beautiful now than she did 20 years ago . And smoking hot as a brunette," another added. "Jennifer Aniston belongs in jail for pretending she uses Aveeno," a third Twitter fan tweeted, in reference to one of the drugstore beauty products Aniston has pitched in the past. Another fan speculated that there is no way the wealthy Aniston uses "anything so pedestrian" on her face. "Only, like, powdered endangered butterfly wings soaked in moon oil blessed by the pope for her," the Twitter user cracked.
Aniston, who has been the brand ambassador for Aveeno skincare products for more than a decade, has been vocal about aging — and how she doesn't like being told she looks good for her age. "Very little offends me, but what I do think is becoming dated are things like, 'Oh, you look great for your age,'" she told Allure in 2019. "Because at a certain point, you should start to look like s***? Because that's what that is implying. Like, 'You should look like hell right now!'"