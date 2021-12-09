Fans Can't Get Over How Stunning Jennifer Aniston Looks In Her Latest TV Appearance

Jennifer Aniston made her triumphant return to primetime network television and fans couldn't believe how great she looked. Nearly two decades after taking her final bow at Central Perk, the "Friends" alum played a teenager in ABC's live broadcast of "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life."

In the remake of a memorable 1982 episode of the classic NBC sitcom, an episode entitled "Kids Can Be Cruel," per IMDb, Aniston took on the role of Lisa Whelchel's "The Facts of Life" character, Blair Warner. (Fun fact: Whelchel, 58, also appeared in a cameo on the special, as she sang the show's famous theme song at the beginning of the broadcast.)

Aniston rocked a signature Eastland School uniform for her part as the snobby teen who tried to guarantee that her dinner box would land in the hands of one of her suitors from nearby Bates Academy — and the 52-year-old pulled it off! (No, not the dinner box stunt... the outfit!) Aniston, who once attended a "The Facts of Life" taping when she was 19 years old (per Pinkvilla), stunned fans not only with her adorable performance, but also with her looks.