Gwen Stefani's Latest Instagram Post Has Fans Doing A Double Take
Gwen Stefani's over 12 million followers on Instagram proves it's worth following her page. And on December 1, to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of her sophomore album, "The Sweet Escape," The singer gifted fans with glamorous throwback photos used to promote the album. "#TheSweetEscape was such a milestone in my career, i hope it's still satisfying ur sweet tooth all these years later," Stefani captioned the post.
The mom-of-three also enjoys giving fans updates on what's going in her world today. In November, for example, Stefani made an appearance at Disneyland to perform her Christmas single "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." The former No Doubt frontwoman shared a couple of behind-the-scenes snapshots of her donning a red dress with festive detailing all over. Underneath, she rocked a white long-sleeved garment that featured stripey red and white cuffs. To complete her eye-catching look, she rocked matching heels and white tights.
And now, the Grammy Award winner's page has garnered attention once again, as her latest photo has fans doing a double-take.
Gwen Stefani's throwback photo thrills fans
On December 8, Gwen Stefani shared a couple of throwback photos to Instagram seemingly dating back to 2007. In the first shot, the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker poses alongside a very young Mae Muller, who is now a famous British singer. Rapper Lady Sovereign also appears in the shot, rounding out the iconic trio.
Of course, there's inspiration behind the photo — Muller recently performed her smash hit "Better Days" on "The Voice," where Stefani was once a coach. "@maemuller from someone who watched u grow up...i'm so proud of u," she captioned the pic. "I always knew you'd do great things." Stefani's post mainly caught the attention of fans for two reasons — firstly, they were unaware Muller and Stefani went that far back. "THIS IS SO CUTE STOP LOVE HER," one user wrote passionately in capital letters. "She is a star we are proud of her," another person shared. Secondly, they weren't expecting Lady Sovereign, who has been absent on the music scene for over 10 years, to appear in the same image. "Is that Lady Sovereign LOL," one user commented. "Omg lady sov!" another shared.
Even though it hasn't been confirmed, it seems the group photo with Lady Sovereign was taken in 2007 as the rapper supported Stefani on tour during that time, per Live Nation Entertainment. Maybe it's just us, but we wouldn't mind a reunion — with the addition of Muller — in the future!