Gwen Stefani's Latest Instagram Post Has Fans Doing A Double Take

Gwen Stefani's over 12 million followers on Instagram proves it's worth following her page. And on December 1, to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of her sophomore album, "The Sweet Escape," The singer gifted fans with glamorous throwback photos used to promote the album. "#TheSweetEscape was such a milestone in my career, i hope it's still satisfying ur sweet tooth all these years later," Stefani captioned the post.

The mom-of-three also enjoys giving fans updates on what's going in her world today. In November, for example, Stefani made an appearance at Disneyland to perform her Christmas single "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." The former No Doubt frontwoman shared a couple of behind-the-scenes snapshots of her donning a red dress with festive detailing all over. Underneath, she rocked a white long-sleeved garment that featured stripey red and white cuffs. To complete her eye-catching look, she rocked matching heels and white tights.

And now, the Grammy Award winner's page has garnered attention once again, as her latest photo has fans doing a double-take.