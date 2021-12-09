Bethenny Frankel's Custody Case Takes Crucial Turn

Bethenny Frankel and her ex-husband Jason Hoppy have been dealing with a very contentious custody battle since the pair split nearly nine years ago. The Skinnygirl founder and pharmaceutical sales executive married in March 2010 and welcomed their daughter Bryn two months later. In December 2012, the pair announced they were separating, and then in January 2013, Frankel filed for divorce, per Us Weekly. Little did the former "Real Housewives of New York City" star know that a years-long custody battle was about to ensue.

In 2014, the BStrong founder broke down in court about the verbal abuse she'd allegedly been experiencing from her ex, often in front of their daughter. "He would hold Bryn, and he would say, 'You're finished, you're done. I'm going to ruin you,'" Frankel claimed, per Us Weekly. He also allegedly had her spied on, according to the Daily Mail. The exes eventually reached a co-parenting agreement, and their divorce was finalized in 2016. However, in 2017, Hoppy got arrested for allegedly threatening Bethenny at Bryn's school. Bethenny then went back to court in 2018 and requested full custody.

So what is the status of their parenting situation today? The case just took a turn, and it was motivated by something pretty sad.