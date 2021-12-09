Bethenny Frankel's Custody Case Takes Crucial Turn
Bethenny Frankel and her ex-husband Jason Hoppy have been dealing with a very contentious custody battle since the pair split nearly nine years ago. The Skinnygirl founder and pharmaceutical sales executive married in March 2010 and welcomed their daughter Bryn two months later. In December 2012, the pair announced they were separating, and then in January 2013, Frankel filed for divorce, per Us Weekly. Little did the former "Real Housewives of New York City" star know that a years-long custody battle was about to ensue.
In 2014, the BStrong founder broke down in court about the verbal abuse she'd allegedly been experiencing from her ex, often in front of their daughter. "He would hold Bryn, and he would say, 'You're finished, you're done. I'm going to ruin you,'" Frankel claimed, per Us Weekly. He also allegedly had her spied on, according to the Daily Mail. The exes eventually reached a co-parenting agreement, and their divorce was finalized in 2016. However, in 2017, Hoppy got arrested for allegedly threatening Bethenny at Bryn's school. Bethenny then went back to court in 2018 and requested full custody.
So what is the status of their parenting situation today? The case just took a turn, and it was motivated by something pretty sad.
Bethenny Frankel no longer has to pay child support
Despite a 50/50 custody agreement, Bethenny Frankel's daughter Bryn has chosen to live with her for the majority of the time, according to Page Six. The issue was brought up during a December 8 remote court hearing, where it was also revealed Bryn has been suffering from "anxiety, hyperventilation and hives" as a result of the contentious divorce between her parents.
Frankel's lawyer has requested that the "The Big Shot with Bethenny" star stop paying child support to Jason Hoppy and to change the visitation schedule so Bryn could stay with her mom more. Hoppy agreed to Frankel's request. "I'm removing myself of this [custody] fight for Bryn and my physical, emotional and mental health," Hoppy said in the hearing. "I will not spend the remainder of Bryn's childhood fighting as we share joint physical custody." He concluded, "Bryn knows I love her, I want her and I will always be available for our time together."
For now, it looks as though the exes have waved the white flag in their battle over their daughter. And as Bethenny stated in the hearing, she doesn't want Bryn's relationship with Hoppy to deteriorate. "I know how important it is for a child to have a good relationship with both parents," she stated.