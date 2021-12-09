Nancy Pelosi Reveals Whether She'll Ever Forgive Donald Trump

There's no doubt House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not a fan of former President Donald Trump. When Trump was elected president in 2016, Pelosi was admittedly shocked. And she told USA Today the "pain" she felt after hearing the news "was physical." She added, "How could they elect such a person — who talked that way about women, who was so crude and ... to me, creepy." Since then, the two have been embroiled in a steadily escalating feud, and there are several memorable moments between them.

For instance, there was the time in 2019 when the house speaker took back her invitation to Trump to deliver his State of the Union address. In turn, he canceled her trip to visit U.S. troops in Afghanistan, as per Refinery29. When Trump was finally able to give his address, Pelosi gave him an overly sarcastic round of applause, a move that went down in meme history. Things escalated after Trump's 2020 State of the Union address when Pelosi went a step further to rip up the entire speech after he finished. And, of course, Pelosi has been at the head of both of Trump's impeachment proceedings.

Now, Pelosi has revealed whether she would ever forgive Trump for a tragic incident from the end of his presidency.