Nancy Pelosi Reveals Whether She'll Ever Forgive Donald Trump
There's no doubt House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not a fan of former President Donald Trump. When Trump was elected president in 2016, Pelosi was admittedly shocked. And she told USA Today the "pain" she felt after hearing the news "was physical." She added, "How could they elect such a person — who talked that way about women, who was so crude and ... to me, creepy." Since then, the two have been embroiled in a steadily escalating feud, and there are several memorable moments between them.
For instance, there was the time in 2019 when the house speaker took back her invitation to Trump to deliver his State of the Union address. In turn, he canceled her trip to visit U.S. troops in Afghanistan, as per Refinery29. When Trump was finally able to give his address, Pelosi gave him an overly sarcastic round of applause, a move that went down in meme history. Things escalated after Trump's 2020 State of the Union address when Pelosi went a step further to rip up the entire speech after he finished. And, of course, Pelosi has been at the head of both of Trump's impeachment proceedings.
Now, Pelosi has revealed whether she would ever forgive Trump for a tragic incident from the end of his presidency.
Nancy Pelosi says too much 'trauma' has happened
During a news conference on December 8, Nancy Pelosi announced she would never be able to forgive Donald Trump for the January 6 riot when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certify the 2020 presidential election, per The Hill. She added both Trump and his "lackeys" and "bullies" were responsible for the "trauma" caused to the Capitol Hill staff following the attacks. "These are young, largely younger people who come with the idealism to work in the Capitol ...," she stated, adding, "And for us to sign up for this when we run for office, it's bad enough for our families to see the danger we're in."
The house speaker hasn't held back in her assertions that the Capitol riot should be blamed entirely on Trump. In an appearance on "60 Minutes" a few weeks following the attack, Pelosi announced that the "president is guilty of inciting insurrection" and added that she believed he should be prosecuted, CBS News. "He has to pay a price for that," she stated. Pelosi went a step farther to share what she thought of the president, calling him "deranged," "unhinged," and "dangerous."
