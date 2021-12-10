The Real Reason Donald Trump Never Won A Nobel Peace Prize

If you know anything about former President Donald Trump, you know that he loves bragging about his accomplishments. Donald Trump earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007, he was Time's "Person of the Year" cover star in 2016, he is even in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I can only say this: My whole life has been about winning. My whole life," Donald Trump told The Washington Post in 2016. "My life has been about victories. I've won a lot. I win a lot. I win — when I do something, I win. And even in sports, I always won. I was always a good athlete. And I always won," Trump continued. "In golf, I've won many club championships. Many, many club championships. And I have people that can play golf great, but they can't win under pressure. So I've always won."

So clearly, he wins a lot, but what about the countless awards he didn't win? Everyone knows that Trump is not too happy about his show, "The Apprentice," never winning an Emmy, despite being nominated numerous times. Many people also know that Trump is upset that former President Barack Obama has a Nobel Peace Prize, but not him. "They gave one to Obama immediately ... and he had no idea why he got it," Trump complained, per The Guardian. However, Trump thought his luck was about to change, hoping to finally win the award in 2020 after being snubbed in 2018. That didn't happen.