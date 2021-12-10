Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Reveals Heartbreaking Pregnancy Update
One of the surprises on season four of the hit Netflix show "Selling Sunset" was that another baby was on the way. Fans of Maya Vander may have known about her third pregnancy, thanks to her Instagram announcement back in July. "Here we go again...baby number 3 will be our Christmas/Chanukah present," Maya captioned a photo of her and her husband with the Miami skyline as their backdrop. Meanwhile, during an episode of the show, Maya told her co-workers at the Oppenheim Group, all of whom were so excited to hear that she and Dave Vander were adding another baby to their brood. The two are parents to a daughter named Elle and a son named Aiden.
Maya has been living a bi-coastal life for several years, working in Los Angeles while her husband and kids reside in Miami. And while the relationships of most of her co-stars have been featured on the show, Maya's husband hasn't taken part in the reality TV series. "Unfortunately, he cannot be part of the show because of his job. He's in the finance business, so obviously it's a different environment. To be on a reality show in Hollywood is not a good space for him, but he's very supportive," Maya told Distractify.
And while everything seemed to be going well for Maya as she awaited the arrival of her third child, she just shared some devastating news on Instagram.
Maya Vander suffered a pregnancy loss at 38 weeks
On December 9, Maya Vander went to the doctor for what she thought would a routine visit. What would happen next is unimaginable. "Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box... I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never [imagined would] happen to me," Maya captioned an Instagram photo of some baby items, including the baby's footprint. Maya said that she made the decision to share the news because her fans know that she's on television and she wanted to avoid the "'when is your due date' question." Maya also shared that she and her husband Dave chose to name their baby boy Mason.
According to the CDC, a stillbirth is the term for the death or loss of a baby before or during delivery. There are different risk factors believed to be associated with stillbirths, but some are simply "unexplained." The CDC reports that an autopsy can often give answers as to what may have caused the stillbirth to occur.