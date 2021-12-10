Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Reveals Heartbreaking Pregnancy Update

One of the surprises on season four of the hit Netflix show "Selling Sunset" was that another baby was on the way. Fans of Maya Vander may have known about her third pregnancy, thanks to her Instagram announcement back in July. "Here we go again...baby number 3 will be our Christmas/Chanukah present," Maya captioned a photo of her and her husband with the Miami skyline as their backdrop. Meanwhile, during an episode of the show, Maya told her co-workers at the Oppenheim Group, all of whom were so excited to hear that she and Dave Vander were adding another baby to their brood. The two are parents to a daughter named Elle and a son named Aiden.

Maya has been living a bi-coastal life for several years, working in Los Angeles while her husband and kids reside in Miami. And while the relationships of most of her co-stars have been featured on the show, Maya's husband hasn't taken part in the reality TV series. "Unfortunately, he cannot be part of the show because of his job. He's in the finance business, so obviously it's a different environment. To be on a reality show in Hollywood is not a good space for him, but he's very supportive," Maya told Distractify.

And while everything seemed to be going well for Maya as she awaited the arrival of her third child, she just shared some devastating news on Instagram.