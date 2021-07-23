What We Know About Maya Vander's Third Pregnancy

Maya Vander, who is most well-known for starring on Netflix's hit show "Selling Sunset," is a mom of two children. And she just revealed she and her husband are expanding their family once again!

As reported by Express, Maya's husband remains a little bit of a mystery. On "Selling Sunset," the reality star always refers to her man as her "husband" and has never revealed what her spouse is actually called — though he does appear on her Instagram. As noted by Express, Maya had suffered two miscarriages before welcoming the couple's first son, Aiden, in 2019.

On May 24, 2020, Maya revealed that she and her husband had another child, daughter Elle Madison, via an Instagram video. "Exciting news!!! My baby girl Elle Madison was born two days ago," she captioned the footage, adding, "My heart feels so complete! Maybe in season 3 I'll get another puppy instead of another baby." Maya may have not have had another child during the third season of "Selling Sunset," but her two kids will have another sibling very soon. Keep reading to find out more.