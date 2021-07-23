What We Know About Maya Vander's Third Pregnancy
Maya Vander, who is most well-known for starring on Netflix's hit show "Selling Sunset," is a mom of two children. And she just revealed she and her husband are expanding their family once again!
As reported by Express, Maya's husband remains a little bit of a mystery. On "Selling Sunset," the reality star always refers to her man as her "husband" and has never revealed what her spouse is actually called — though he does appear on her Instagram. As noted by Express, Maya had suffered two miscarriages before welcoming the couple's first son, Aiden, in 2019.
On May 24, 2020, Maya revealed that she and her husband had another child, daughter Elle Madison, via an Instagram video. "Exciting news!!! My baby girl Elle Madison was born two days ago," she captioned the footage, adding, "My heart feels so complete! Maybe in season 3 I'll get another puppy instead of another baby." Maya may have not have had another child during the third season of "Selling Sunset," but her two kids will have another sibling very soon. Keep reading to find out more.
Maya Vander is excited for her 'Christmas/Chanukah present'
For Maya Vander's latest Instagram update, which she shared on July 22, the realtor informed her followers that she and her husband are expecting their third child. Maya posted a snapshot of herself smiling next to her spouse in front of a sea setting. She stunned in a low-cut dress and nude heels while her man placed his hand on her stomach. "Here we go again," Maya wrote, adding, "baby number 3 will be our Christmas/Chanukah present!" Even though she didn't state when she is due, Maya implied she will deliver her baby around the holiday season.
In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 150,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers. "Omgggg I'm so happy for you!!!!!" wrote fellow "Selling Sunset" alum Christine Quinn, adding numerous heart emoji. "Congratulations ~ wishing you and your growing family all the very best," another person shared. "Woohooo!!!!! Congratulations on such a beautiful blessing. Your family is so beautiful," remarked a third fan. Congrats Maya!