Christine Quinn Just Gave Birth To Her First Child. Here's What We Know

Reality star Christine Quinn has a lot to celebrate these days. Along with a fourth season of "Selling Sunset" coming out, she has also become a first-time mom.

The real-estate first announced she and her husband, Christian Richard, were expecting a child in February. "We happily can share the news that we are going to be parents!" the couple exclusively told People. "I'm a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and 'til this day, have always done so. This beautiful pregnancy was manifested. We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations."

"We are so grateful to be expecting our first child," Christine expressed, adding, "I'm so ready for what this next chapter holds and cannot wait to be a mom!"

During a recent appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May, Christine told her Instagram followers that she was "Literally about to pop." With that being said, she has now given birth. Keep reading to find out more.