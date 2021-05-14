How Much Is Christine Quinn Actually Worth?

"Selling Sunset" is one of the most popular shows on Netflix as it delivers on drama and breathtaking homes. The show follows a group of real life real-estate agents who work at The Oppenheim Group as they try to "sell the lux life to affluent buyers in L.A.," per Netflix's official website description. The show's name references Sunset Boulevard, where The Oppenheim Group is located, according to Cosmopolitan.

While the cast of "Selling Sunset" get business from affluent buyers, they're actually rich themselves. Per Cosmo, the ladies of The Oppenheim group — Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, and Christine Quinn — all earn six-figure commissions for the houses they sell. It's no wonder that they like to spend their riches on designer clothes and cosmetic enhancements like Botox.

But just how much is Christine, also known as the biggest personality and villain on the show, actually worth? Keep scrolling to find out how much she's worth to own all those designer outfits.