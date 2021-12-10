Insider Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas' Behavior Together On Set
Actors Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas had one of the most talked-about romances of 2020. That is, of course, until the couple, — who met on set of the erotic thriller "Deep Water" in 2019 — broke up in January, according to Insider.
Things between de Armas and Affleck, whose divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner was finalized in 2018, seemed to kick off following their romantic trip to Costa Rica in March 2020, per PopSugar. "Ana is very happy with Ben," a source told Us Weekly after their relationship went public. "She loves spending time with him and they have great chemistry and a lot of fun together." After the couple was spotted looking smitten over several months, Affleck and de Arma's short relationship came to an amicable end in 2021. "She broke it off," a source told People. "Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."
Like their relationship, the film that brought the actors together has seemingly also been called off. "Deep Water," which was set to debut January 14, has been pulled from Disney's theatrical release schedule, per Deadline. With the latest update about the iced film, an insider has also come forward with details about Affleck and de Armas' on-set behavior together.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas had 'intense' chemistry on set
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas heated things up on the New Orleans set of "Deep Water," a source told People. "Their physical chemistry was so intense on set," the insider told the outlet about the stars, who portray husband and wife in the movie. "It's all anyone could talk about." However, a separate source told the mag Affleck "always seemed very relaxed and happy" around his co-star, but at the time there weren't "signs of romance."
Moving on from de Armas, Affleck went on to break the internet this year with his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez — 17 years after the two ended their engagement. Bennifer has been snapped in intimate PDA moments out and about, ones that definitely rival Affleck's reported chemistry with de Armas. "I can say that it's definitely beautiful to me," Affleck said of his second chance with Lopez to Wall Street Journal Magazine.
As reported by Deadline, the "Deep Water" filmmakers did not reveal a new release date for the film — or give a reason why it was yanked from the lineup in the first place.