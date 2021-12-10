Insider Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas' Behavior Together On Set

Actors Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas had one of the most talked-about romances of 2020. That is, of course, until the couple, — who met on set of the erotic thriller "Deep Water" in 2019 — broke up in January, according to Insider.

Things between de Armas and Affleck, whose divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner was finalized in 2018, seemed to kick off following their romantic trip to Costa Rica in March 2020, per PopSugar. "Ana is very happy with Ben," a source told Us Weekly after their relationship went public. "She loves spending time with him and they have great chemistry and a lot of fun together." After the couple was spotted looking smitten over several months, Affleck and de Arma's short relationship came to an amicable end in 2021. "She broke it off," a source told People. "Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

Like their relationship, the film that brought the actors together has seemingly also been called off. "Deep Water," which was set to debut January 14, has been pulled from Disney's theatrical release schedule, per Deadline. With the latest update about the iced film, an insider has also come forward with details about Affleck and de Armas' on-set behavior together.