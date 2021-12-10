Ariana Grande Is Overcome With Emotion Over The Voice
Ariana Grande is getting emotional over "The Voice."
The first-time coach announced in March she was "beyond thrilled, honored, excited" to be joining Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend as a coach on Season 21. From joining in on the camaraderie between coaches to recreating nostalgic fashion looks in her rotating chair, the "Positions" singer has been a worthy addition to the competition series this fall. The superstar's gig as a host hasn't been all smiles, however, as Grande has gotten visibly emotional over her contestants on the show, particularly when they get eliminated. "I was expecting it to be somewhat difficult, but not as difficult as it actually has been," Grande told the "Today" show of forging deep connections with Team Ariana members. "It's pretty tough, but everyone is amazing."
Grande's appearance on the semifinals of "The Voice" on December 7 was again a tearful one for the hitmaker. The final contestants on Team Ariana, father-son duo Jim and Sasha Allen, were eliminated as the Top 5 performers were voted in for next week's finale show. "Tuesdays are the worst days, ever," Grande said that night, per Entertainment Tonight. "I think the best gift of this whole thing has been meeting you... Absolutely no one is saying goodbye to anyone." Grande later took to social media to reveal her true feelings about working with Team Ariana this season.
Ariana Grande celebrates Team Ariana with an emotional, heartfelt post
Despite not going on to represent a finalist this season, Ariana Grande said she was bursting with pride for Team Ariana in a touching statement. "To have met & worked with such brilliant artists is the greatest gift and honor of all of this," the singer wrote on Instagram, reflecting on the wrap of Team Ariana on Season 21 of "The Voice." "I can't believe there [was] a time I didn't know you all."
Grande further wrote to her team members directly: "Thank you for enriching my life in ways I can't even attempt to articulate," she said. "Your presence and this whole experience has brought so much joy and fulfillment creatively and personally." Grande announced the evening was about celebrating their accomplishments. "Here's to a gorgeous new chapter for you all," she concluded the post. "Thank you for changing my life for the better."
Despite going into "The Voice" finale empty-handed, Grande has plenty to celebrate these days. It was recently announced that the "Thank U, Next" singer will star in star in the film adaptation of the musical "Wicked." Grande will portray Glinda the Good Witch, a role originated by her mentor and "The Voice" advisor Kristin Chenoweth.