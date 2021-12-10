Ariana Grande Is Overcome With Emotion Over The Voice

Ariana Grande is getting emotional over "The Voice."

The first-time coach announced in March she was "beyond thrilled, honored, excited" to be joining Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend as a coach on Season 21. From joining in on the camaraderie between coaches to recreating nostalgic fashion looks in her rotating chair, the "Positions" singer has been a worthy addition to the competition series this fall. The superstar's gig as a host hasn't been all smiles, however, as Grande has gotten visibly emotional over her contestants on the show, particularly when they get eliminated. "I was expecting it to be somewhat difficult, but not as difficult as it actually has been," Grande told the "Today" show of forging deep connections with Team Ariana members. "It's pretty tough, but everyone is amazing."

Grande's appearance on the semifinals of "The Voice" on December 7 was again a tearful one for the hitmaker. The final contestants on Team Ariana, father-son duo Jim and Sasha Allen, were eliminated as the Top 5 performers were voted in for next week's finale show. "Tuesdays are the worst days, ever," Grande said that night, per Entertainment Tonight. "I think the best gift of this whole thing has been meeting you... Absolutely no one is saying goodbye to anyone." Grande later took to social media to reveal her true feelings about working with Team Ariana this season.