The Tragic Death Of Rapper Slim 400

In June 2019, the rapper was shot nine times but survived after an intensive surgery. Slim 400 had revealed a family member put their own life at risk by dragging him indoors away from the gunfire. He later took to Instagram to show the scars he received from the ordeal.

"I just feel like when you meant to be here and God have a plan for you, it ain't no stoppin' it," he said in an interview with Vlad TV. "I hit the ground thinking it was over. My family came out, kept me alive, talking to me, dragging me in the house while they still shooting." He added, "I just feel like I'm blessed just to be here 'cause I could have just died then and there." He also thanked hospital staff for taking such good care of him.

Slim was born to parents from the military and was based in Frankfurt, Germany, moving to the United States when he was a child. After beginning rapping, he was discovered by music label — now-defunct — "Pu$haz Ink" and became famous as YG (Young Gangsta) and DJ Mustard. He even collaborated with Travis Scott in 2016. As for his personal life, Slim 400 was reportedly private, but we do know he leaves behind a daughter named Parris.