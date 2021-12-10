How Much Was Michael Nesmith Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Michael Nesmith, a member of The Monkees, died on December 10 at 78 years old, and his music was not the only thing his legacy left behind. The musician's death was announced by the group's manager, Andrew Sandoval, on Twitter. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith," Sandoval wrote. The Monkees burst onto the scene in 1966 with their hit NBC self-titled series. Their first two albums "The Monkees" and "More of the Monkees" both soared to the top of the charts, per Variety.

Although ghost writers were often used, Nesmith was behind several of the group's songs, including "Mary, Mary" and "You Just May be the One." As sales slowed down, and The Monkees became disenchanted with their record executives, the group disbanded in 1970. Decades later, when Nesmith and Micky Dolenz were The Monkees' only surviving members, the duo embarked on a farewell tour that wrapped in November 2021. "The music just lifts me up. It's what makes life worth living these days, playing live music," Nesmith told Rebeat while promoting the tour.

Even though Nesmith was a once-famous musician, he lived a low-key life. "I never knew I was serving groceries to a multi-millionaire Monkee and I'm a big fan," a woman who worked at a grocery store in his neighborhood told Mirror in 2011. Nesmith was best-known for his musical accomplishments, but that only contributed to a fraction of his net worth.