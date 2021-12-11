Alex Rodriguez's Off The Field Behavior Confirms What We Suspected All Along

Alex Rodriguez is arguably one of the most divisive players in the history of Major League Baseball. He's both revered and "reviled," as Sports Illustrated described him in 2016, and his legacy is certainly a complicated one. He ended his career with 696 home runs — a feat that earned him a spot right behind the legendary Babe Ruth as one of baseball's all-time greatest home run hitters. But Rodriguez's accomplishments were marred by his use of steroids, which earned him a season-long suspension in 2014.

So, was Rodriguez taking the easy way out, or was he so desperate to please everyone and prove himself that he was willing to cheat to stay in the game? After all, this is the guy who underwent a risky second surgical procedure on his hip in the hopes that it would improve his game, per ESPN, and he was determined to make a comeback after closing the most shameful chapter in his career. However, no matter what A-Rod did, there would always be haters.

"For the most part, the people that don't know me well, they're going to mainly lean in on my tough days because that's really what got a lot of the headlines, and I don't blame them," Rodriguez told The Athletic in November (via archive.today). "It's really up to me to show them who I am today." So, who is the retired ballplayer today? Well, he's taken his relentless drive to succeed to a totally different industry.