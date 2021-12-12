Demi Moore's Throwback Photo With John Stamos Is Turning Heads

Demi Moore is taking a trip down memory lane! On December 10, the actor took to Instagram to post photos of her and John Stamos from their time on the long-running soap opera, "General Hospital."

Back in the 1980s, both Moore and Stamos starred in the show for two years from 1982 to 1984, per Hollywood Life. While on the show, Moore played the role of an investigative reporter named Jackie Templeton, who arrived on the show looking for her sister. Stamos, on the other hand, played a rebel named Blackie Parrish, who was the foster kid of the characters Rick and Lesley Webber.

After their time on the soap opera, both Moore and Stamos went on to full-fledged careers. Stamos joined the beloved sitcom "Full House" and starred in films such as "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2." Moore went on to star in other shows and films as well, such as "Ghost" and "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle." While Moore and Stamos went their separate ways in their career, Moore is sharing throwbacks with fans from the time they spent together as co-stars on "General Hospital."