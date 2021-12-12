Why Is Machine Gun Kelly Deciding To Change His Name Only For Certain Projects?

To Machine Gun Kelly, MGK and Colson Baker are two different characters, despite being the same person. Now that he is taking a serious dive into the acting world, Kelly wants to be taken seriously. And, to him, that starts with going by Colson Baker.

He explained why he is changing his name with his appearance in the "The Last Son," saying, "I think it's more just out of respect for the art," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "If you're looking at a Basquiat piece and you have feelings about him personally, is that fair to the art because of how you feel about him personally?" he explained, not wanting his music persona to get wrapped up into his acting career. Baker continued saying, "I'd rather it just be me playing a character in one world and then me playing a character in another world." To Baker, Machine Gun Kelly is his music persona while Colson Baker is him as an actor — a delineation he created to have respect for both works of art he creates.

Though he is changing his acting name, Baker did put fans' worries at ease, because he is still Machine Gun Kelly in all music ventures. "That legacy has defined itself and solidified itself," he said talking about the name Machine Gun Kelly. Now, with his new name for acting, Colson Baker will make his own legacy that will define itself with his new movie.