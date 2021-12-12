The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives Star Rhonda Stubbins White
Rhonda Stubbins White was a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. The actor's career kicked off in 1992, playing Helen Jameson on an episode of the TV series "Here and Now." Stubbins White was perhaps best known for playing Lady Vi on 17 episodes of "Days of Our Lives" in the year 2000. Most recently, she appeared in Tyler Perry's "Ruthless" as Agnes.
According to her Facebook page, Stubbins White hailed from Brooklyn, New York, and studied at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. On December 9, Stubbins White's friend, Todd Baker, announced her passing on Facebook. In a post, Baker wrote, "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White. She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy, and grounded by her faith. We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth."
Rhonda Stubbins passed away from ovarian cancer
According to The Daily Mail, Rhonda Stubbins White died at age 60 from ovarian cancer in her Los Angeles home on December 6, 2021. The outlet reported that she is survived by her partner, Cedric Starling, and her siblings Gregory and Annette.
In 1993, one year after graduating from Tisch School of the Arts, Stubbins White was nominated for a CableACE award for Actress in a Movie or Miniseries for her role as Rolanda on the HBO miniseries "Laurel Avenue," per The Daily Mail. In 2017, she took home the Victoria TX Indie Film Fest Award for Best Actress in "Rose's Turn."
IMDb reveals that Stubbins White has one project called "I Heard Sarah" in post-production. Her other notable credits include playing May in the TV show "Shameless" in 2019, Florence Mills in "Crossing Jordan" in 2004, and Principal Harris in the series "Charmed" in 2002.