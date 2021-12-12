The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives Star Rhonda Stubbins White

Rhonda Stubbins White was a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. The actor's career kicked off in 1992, playing Helen Jameson on an episode of the TV series "Here and Now." Stubbins White was perhaps best known for playing Lady Vi on 17 episodes of "Days of Our Lives" in the year 2000. Most recently, she appeared in Tyler Perry's "Ruthless" as Agnes.

According to her Facebook page, Stubbins White hailed from Brooklyn, New York, and studied at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. On December 9, Stubbins White's friend, Todd Baker, announced her passing on Facebook. In a post, Baker wrote, "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White. She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy, and grounded by her faith. We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth."