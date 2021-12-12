Inside The Death Of Music Icon Vicente Fernandez

The Houston Chronicle once dubbed Vicente Fernandez "The Sinatra of Rancheras," according to Fernandez's website. Fernandez definitely lived up to his nickname, because many are coming together on social media to mourn the international legend's death. "I convey my condolences to family, friends and millions of admirers of Vicente Fernández, a symbol of the ranchera song of our time, known and recognized in Mexico and abroad," the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel, said in a translated tweet.

Actor and TV host Mario Lopez also decided to discuss Fernandez's impact on his life via Twitter as well. "Vicente Fernandez was not just a singer," Lopez tweeted. "He was the voice of a culture who filled the households of many of us who grew up listening to his songs. His music is the soundtrack to a ton of memories growing up.. Damn, I'm sad." One fan reflected on their father's short, but very impactful interaction with Fernandez. "One of my most cherished childhood memories was when my dad took me and my sis to go see #VicenteFernandez get his star on the Hollywood walk of fame.... Chente turned around and shook my dad's hand. RIP," they tweeted.

Fernandez's son, Vicente Fernández Jr., also dedicated a post on his Instagram page, which was a throwback photo of him and his late father. The caption read, "​​Thanks for everything!!! @_vicentefdez I LOVE YOU, FATHER." Fernandez is survived by his wife, his four children, and five grandchildren.