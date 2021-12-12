Inside The Death Of Music Icon Vicente Fernandez
Vicente Fernandez, also known as El Ídolo de México or "the Mexican Idol," died on December 12 at 81 years old, according to People. On August 9, the Grammy-winning Mexican mariachi legend suffered from a fall that had him on a ventilator in the ICU in a "serious but stable condition," according to the Instagram post on his page. "It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone his great musical career. He gave everything to his audience," said the most recent Instagram post, translated to English. "Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing."
Fernandez was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and began his music career doing street performances and eventually was signed to Mexico's CBS records in 1966, per People. His phenomenal career expanded for decades and created a lasting impact in both music and acting. Fernández won four Grammys, eight Latin Grammys, acted in over 34 movies, and directed over 21 films, per IMDb and Grammy.com. Fernandez also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2002.
Many are mourning Vicente Fernandez's death
The Houston Chronicle once dubbed Vicente Fernandez "The Sinatra of Rancheras," according to Fernandez's website. Fernandez definitely lived up to his nickname, because many are coming together on social media to mourn the international legend's death. "I convey my condolences to family, friends and millions of admirers of Vicente Fernández, a symbol of the ranchera song of our time, known and recognized in Mexico and abroad," the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel, said in a translated tweet.
Actor and TV host Mario Lopez also decided to discuss Fernandez's impact on his life via Twitter as well. "Vicente Fernandez was not just a singer," Lopez tweeted. "He was the voice of a culture who filled the households of many of us who grew up listening to his songs. His music is the soundtrack to a ton of memories growing up.. Damn, I'm sad." One fan reflected on their father's short, but very impactful interaction with Fernandez. "One of my most cherished childhood memories was when my dad took me and my sis to go see #VicenteFernandez get his star on the Hollywood walk of fame.... Chente turned around and shook my dad's hand. RIP," they tweeted.
Fernandez's son, Vicente Fernández Jr., also dedicated a post on his Instagram page, which was a throwback photo of him and his late father. The caption read, "Thanks for everything!!! @_vicentefdez I LOVE YOU, FATHER." Fernandez is survived by his wife, his four children, and five grandchildren.