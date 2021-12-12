How Much Was Anne Rice Worth At The Time Of Her Death?

Fans are mourning the death of author Anne Rice, who is best known for her novel "Interview With the Vampire." The author's death was announced on December 12 by her son Christopher, who said his mother died due to complications from a stroke. Christopher posted on Rice's Facebook page, "The immensity of our family's grief cannot be overstated. As my mother, her support for me was unconditional — she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt. As a writer, she taught me to defy genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions." Rice's son finished his tribute by letting fans know the family is planning a public celebration of Rice's life in New Orleans in 2022 for "friends, readers and fans who brought her such joy and inspiration throughout her life."

The New York Times reported Rice wrote over 30 books during her 50-year career. The Gothic author's most famous book series was "The Vampire Chronicles," which contained "Interview with the Vampire." Rice's bestselling book was adapted into a movie in 1994 starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, and Antonio Banderas. Rumor has it that Cruise and Pitt began a feud on the "Interview with the Vampire" set that lasts to this day. AMC announced in June 2021 that it would be adapting "Interview with a Vampire" into a TV series, per The New York Post. With all her success, how much was Rice worth at the time of her death?