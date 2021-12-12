The Tragic Death Of Author Anne Rice

Author Anne Rice, née Howard Allen O'Brien, died on December 11, per The New York Times. She was 80 years old. Rice's son, Christopher, posted about her death on the author's Facebook fan page. He wrote that she died from complications from a stroke, though there was no information given on where she was. Christopher penned a sweet note to his mother, talking about the impact she had on him both as a son and as an author, and also applauded the fans for their contributions to the Facebook page.

"In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage, awash in memories of a life that took us from the fog laced hills of the San Francisco Bay Area to the magical streets of New Orleans to the twinkling vistas of Southern California," he wrote in part. "Anne will be interred in our family's mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony. Next year, a celebration of her life will take place in New Orleans." He noted that the public — including "her friends, readers and fans who brought her such joy and inspiration throughout her life" — will be invited to attend.

Rice was born and raised in New Orleans, something that seemed to greatly influence her literary work, so it is appropriate for her celebration of life to take place there.