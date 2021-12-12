Is John Travolta's Daughter Ella Starting A Music Career?

Ella Travolta is following in her dad's footsteps! The daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston has been teasing a new singing career over the past month, and now fans are finally learning what her music venture will include.

Fans noticed on Thanksgiving, when John posted his Thanksgiving video montage, that Ella was behind the piano singing a song, though the song was muted. Days later, the star took to social media to post a video of herself teasing a new song mixed with the song "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers. "Ain't no sunshine when you're gone / Guess Bill was right when he wrote that song / I know that she's your light now / And I laugh so hard when you make fun of me," she sings.

At the time, Ella wrote that she has been working on the project for the last year, and it is "very dear to [her] heart," per People. And now, fans are finally learning the details about the younger Travolta's music career and where she plans to go from here as a musician.