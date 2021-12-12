Is John Travolta's Daughter Ella Starting A Music Career?
Ella Travolta is following in her dad's footsteps! The daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston has been teasing a new singing career over the past month, and now fans are finally learning what her music venture will include.
Fans noticed on Thanksgiving, when John posted his Thanksgiving video montage, that Ella was behind the piano singing a song, though the song was muted. Days later, the star took to social media to post a video of herself teasing a new song mixed with the song "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers. "Ain't no sunshine when you're gone / Guess Bill was right when he wrote that song / I know that she's your light now / And I laugh so hard when you make fun of me," she sings.
At the time, Ella wrote that she has been working on the project for the last year, and it is "very dear to [her] heart," per People. And now, fans are finally learning the details about the younger Travolta's music career and where she plans to go from here as a musician.
Ella Travolta is releasing her first single
On December 10, Ella Travolta revealed she is debuting her very first single in the new year called "Dizzy," and the song will be released on January 7. Ella told fans her single is now available for pre-save and thanked her fans for all the love.
In addition to the song, Ella also revealed the cover art for the single, which features a hand-drawn woman with tears streaming down her face while flowers grow in her heart and beneath her. The cover art also featured a quick snippet of the single, which featured Ella singing the lyrics, "Dizzy, a little bit whoa / Oh baby when you're near me."
And not only have fans shown support for Ella and her new singing career, but so has her dad, John Travolta. He posted a video of Ella singing and playing the piano to his Instagram encouraging his followers to pre-save "Dizzy." He also commented on one of Ella's posts sharing how proud he is of her for taking this step in her career, "I'm so very proud of you Ella, it's amazing! Your trilled Dad!" he commented alongside three red heart emojis.