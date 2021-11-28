John Travolta Has A Message For His Fans

During his Thanksgiving Instagram montage, John Travolta shared moments he is grateful for with his children. He captured clips of him and his son Ben Travolta playing ping-pong, watching "Charlie Brown" with the family, and the whole family sitting around the dinner table. The family's dogs also got some screen time.

After losing Kelly Preston, John's wife and the mother to Ella and Ben Travolta, John has talked about how thankful he is to live each day on earth. On Kevin Hart's series "Hart to Heart" in August (via People), John opened up about the difficult discussions he had with his son after losing Preston. He explained to Hart that Ben was worried about losing his dad after his mother passed away. "I said, 'But you know, Ben ... you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're going to go or when they're going to stay," John said.

John then explained, "Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can," referencing their late son who died in 2009. He added, "So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can." From the video John shared on Thanksgiving, it seems they are all taking that advice and living life day by day — grateful for one another and what they have.