Conor McGregor Looks Completely Unrecognizable With His Weight Transformation

Is Conor McGregor preparing to move up a few weight classes? It seems so, because the dude is looking seriously jacked these days.

When you think of MMA, chances are the first person that comes to mind is Mr. McGregor, the Irishman who has essentially carried the UFC into mainstream glory for the past decade. Throughout his career, the polarizing fighter has bounced between the featherweight (135 to 145 pounds), lightweight (145 to 155 pounds), and welterweight (155 to 170 pounds) divisions.

With nearly a 30-pound differential between divisions, McGregor has surely put in the time and work to get lean and sweat any water weight off. If you're familiar with the art of wrestling or any combat sport, you know the practice of cutting weight can be arduous and incredibly taxing on the body. In a sport where gaining weight and bulking up for the sake of physical appearance isn't necessarily the norm, it seems that McGregor is now headed in a different physical direction. With five months removed from his leg injury and two consecutive losses at the hands of Dustin Poirier, the Notorious Conor McGregor is now coming back with a vengeance.