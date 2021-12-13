Conor McGregor Looks Completely Unrecognizable With His Weight Transformation
Is Conor McGregor preparing to move up a few weight classes? It seems so, because the dude is looking seriously jacked these days.
When you think of MMA, chances are the first person that comes to mind is Mr. McGregor, the Irishman who has essentially carried the UFC into mainstream glory for the past decade. Throughout his career, the polarizing fighter has bounced between the featherweight (135 to 145 pounds), lightweight (145 to 155 pounds), and welterweight (155 to 170 pounds) divisions.
With nearly a 30-pound differential between divisions, McGregor has surely put in the time and work to get lean and sweat any water weight off. If you're familiar with the art of wrestling or any combat sport, you know the practice of cutting weight can be arduous and incredibly taxing on the body. In a sport where gaining weight and bulking up for the sake of physical appearance isn't necessarily the norm, it seems that McGregor is now headed in a different physical direction. With five months removed from his leg injury and two consecutive losses at the hands of Dustin Poirier, the Notorious Conor McGregor is now coming back with a vengeance.
Conor McGregor has bulked up to '190 pounds'
Is it bulking season? In Conor McGregor's world, it certainly seems so. The much-lauded MMA fighter, pictured here in July and December 2021, has been recovering and rebuilding since suffering a devastating leg injury in his last fight, a loss against Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier at July's UFC 264. Now, five months later, McGregor has taken to Instagram to show off his new physique — and he looks incredible, to say the least.
Taking to Instagram, McGregor showed off his new physique in November, telling all comers to "Bring. It. On." Since then, he has uploaded several other pictures showing off his swole gains and, on December 2nd, shared a pic of him looking lean and mean. And judging by his December 7th post, McGregor has definitely been eating good.
As of now, McGregor is said to be "190lbs of granite" per Men's Health. The fighter's coach John Kavanagh revealed, "He's doing a lot of strength training at the moment" and added, "The guy is jacked. I think he's coming back as a middleweight" — which, If so, will have McGregor fighting between 170 to 185 pounds. "[H]e'll be back on the mats with me now shortly and we'll start off with combat sports training again," Kavanagh continued.