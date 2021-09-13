Why Conor McGregor Tried To Pummel Machine Gun Kelly At The VMAs

Conor McGregor may be recovering, but that doesn't stop him from wanting a little fist action — even out of the cage. McGregor touched down in New York City on Sept. 11 for the annual MTV VMAs, the first in-person award show since the pandemic began.

The Irish MMA fighter has been residing in Los Angeles and undergoing rehabilitation since July after suffering a horrific leg break following his fight against Dustin Poirer at UFC 264, per MMA Fighting. But when McGregor isn't showing off his strength in the ring, he's posing with his fiancee and mother of his three kids, Dee Devlin, on the red carpet.

McGregor attended music videos' biggest night with Devlin by his side at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Sept. 12. The 33-year-old was there to present the VMA for artist of the year, which ended up going to Justin Bieber. But prior to hitting the stage, he "nearly got into a brawl," as People put it. And no, it wasn't a promotional stunt. McGregor can be seen in a video that has since gone viral on Twitter with more than 1.6 million views, taking a swing at Machine Gun Kelly, of all people, on the red carpet. Here's what happened.