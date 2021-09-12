Why People Are Absolutely Fuming At MTV Over The VMAs

Just five days before the Twin Towers fell in 2001, MTV hosted its annual Video Music Awards in New York City. While the VMAs have always aired in September, this year MTV celebrated the first in-person award show since 2020 the day after 9/11's 20th anniversary ... with little recognition.

After a socially distant show filmed in different locations across New York City in 2020, the VMAs were back and broadcast from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In the months leading up to the 2021 event, it was suggested that MTV's decision to host the event on the somber weekend was so the network could "pay tribute to the victims during the show," per 9Honey. They did not. Instead, People wrote in June they would be collaborating with nonprofit 9/11 Day for activities leading up to the show to "promote awareness and positive action." However, it's a bit unclear what these "activities" were. A message from 9/11 Day aired during the VMAs' TV broadcast, but the 20th anniversary of 9/11 wasn't mentioned by the show's presenters.

Viewers were upset MTV didn't address the biggest event of the weekend, considering the award show fell just one day after the 20th anniversary of the attacks.