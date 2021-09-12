Madonna's Opening Appearance At The VMAs Is Turning Heads

If there's one thing to know about Madonna, it's that she knows how to cause a stir at the MTV Video Music Awards. The reigning Queen of Pop, who also happens to be one of the only few artists to rack up the most Moon Person trophies (she currently has 20, per MTV), surprised everyone when she appeared on stage to open the show.

"And they said we wouldn't last," she said to the crowd. "But we are still here, m***********s!" Madonna's appearance was quite timely. MTV is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and what better way to kick off this year's awards ceremony than having the very artist who helped propel it to popularity welcome everyone to the show?

"I told the taxi driver to take me to the center of it all. I came to New York City with nothing but 35 dollars and a pair of dance shoes. I was 19 and terrified," Madonna said, alluding to the time she kickstarted her career four decades ago. "Forty years ago, another underdog arrived in New York City hoping to create something revolutionary. An all-music channel premiered in the middle of the night and called itself MTV," Madonna said (via Billboard). "We found each other and formed a bond that changed my life, changed music, and created a whole new art form. That's why there's only one place to be tonight."