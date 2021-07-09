Madonna Makes Her Feelings About Britney Spears' Conservatorship Crystal Clear

Britney Spears' 13-year-long conservatorship battle continues after a Los Angeles court denied a request to remove her from her father Jamie Spears conservatorship. Following the court's ruling, the #FreeBritney movement rages on. Numerous fans and celebrities continue to be vocal on social media about her legal battle, which was prompted by her highly publicized personal struggles in 2007.

Spears has recently become vocal about how she feels about her conservatorship and her father's role in her finances for a significant part of her career. Per The Cut, the star told the Los Angeles probate court that she feels "done" with the "abusive" arrangement that let her father and attorneys gain control over her career and her finances since 2008. For Spears, the structure is absurd. "I just want my life back," Spears told California Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. "All I want is to own my money, for this to end, and my boyfriend to drive me in his f***ing car."

The court ruling stirred things up in the long conservatorship battle, and several stars have spoken out in support. Now, Madonna has added her voice to the growing calls to free Britney. Here's what she had to say about Spears' conservatorship.