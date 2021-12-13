The Real Reason Missy Elliott Fans Are Freaking Out
Despite not releasing a new album since 2005, rap icon Missy Elliott has remained a relevant figure in music. In 2019, the "Get Ur Freak On" hitmaker was given the Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. "I have worked diligently for over two decades. And I never thought I'd be standing up here... it don't go unnoticed, the support and love y'all have shown me over the years," Elliott said on the night during her acceptance speech, while noting that Janet Jackson, Peter Gabriel, Busta Rhymes, and Madonna, are a few of many artists she admired growing up.
After many years without dropping a project, the Grammy Award winner dropped an EP — "Iconology" — that same year. Also in 2019, she became the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, per GMA. Elliott has continued to be honored for her phenomenal talent as last month, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "This is a moment that I shall never forget and all the people who have been on this journey with with me I Thank You," she tweeted.
Fans may have been waiting over a decade for a new studio album from Elliott, but it seems they might not have too much longer to wait.
Longtime Missy Elliott collaborator Timbaland teased a new album
The last time Missy Elliott released a full-length studio album was 2005's "The Cookbook." Even though the rap powerhouse has dropped material since then, she has left fans waiting 16 years for another album. For a lot of her songs, the "Work It" chart-topper worked alongside her good friend Timbaland, who recently teased a new project from the iconic duo. "Who ready for that @MissyElliott Timbo album??????" he tweeted on December 1, adding numerous eyes emoji. While his tweet didn't reveal too much, it certainly didn't go unnoticed, gathering in over 1,000 retweets and more than 7,400 likes. Unsurprisingly, fans were immediately hyped at the thought of a new album.
"Don't get my hopes up, unless you got release dates for the joint or for singles. All jokes aside, you guys are among the last Black musical originals. Can't wait to see what's next from you two," one user wrote. "Hell yeah! Been waiting years!" another person shared. "I will literally lose my mind if this drops," a third fan tweeted. "I'm ready for y'all to change the sound of music again. Some futuristic out of this world, mind blowing type ish that y'all always give us! We are READY!" a fourth user wrote. We're totally here for another Missy Elliott and Timbaland takeover!