The Real Reason Missy Elliott Fans Are Freaking Out

Despite not releasing a new album since 2005, rap icon Missy Elliott has remained a relevant figure in music. In 2019, the "Get Ur Freak On" hitmaker was given the Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. "I have worked diligently for over two decades. And I never thought I'd be standing up here... it don't go unnoticed, the support and love y'all have shown me over the years," Elliott said on the night during her acceptance speech, while noting that Janet Jackson, Peter Gabriel, Busta Rhymes, and Madonna, are a few of many artists she admired growing up.

After many years without dropping a project, the Grammy Award winner dropped an EP — "Iconology" — that same year. Also in 2019, she became the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, per GMA. Elliott has continued to be honored for her phenomenal talent as last month, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "This is a moment that I shall never forget and all the people who have been on this journey with with me I Thank You," she tweeted.

Fans may have been waiting over a decade for a new studio album from Elliott, but it seems they might not have too much longer to wait.