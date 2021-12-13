Meghan McCain Is Urging All Parents To Do This
Meghan McCain has had a busy year, and it all started with an important decision: to leave "The View" earlier in 2021. It was a notable occasion for McCain; she turned out to be the only co-host to leave the show independently without being fired. Per Variety, the show saw peak ratings in the daytime when she was a part of it.
After McCain's last day at "The View," the conservative pundit has been quite vocal about her views, and she has been under fire for her opinions. When a 49-year-old man was arrested in New York for climbing a Christmas Tree put up by the Fox network, McCain expressed her disappointment in a Daily Mail op-ed, saying that "the Democrats can gaslight us over rising crime all they like but I really don't think people want to live in a city where even the Christmas Trees need bodyguards." Her critics were quick to reply, alleging that she felt more strongly for people destroying a Christmas tree than those attempting a "coup" at the Capitol.
McCain remains unfazed and continues to voice her opinions. More recently, she has urged patients to participate in something quite close to her.
Meghan McCain is urging parents to start swim lessons for children
In a recent Instagram post, Meghan McCain shared a short video of a toddler in a swimming class, urging her followers to ensure they take their children to swim lessons. She wrote about the experience of taking her daughter, Liberty Sage, for swimming classes.
"We started Liberty in swim classes when she was 3 months old. She graduated her survival swim training in the summer and now is onto technique and development. This was some of the best advice we ever received was to start her swimming as early as possible (and teaching multiple languages early)," McCain wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of her and so grateful to her incredible coach. I'm not big on giving parenting advice but this has been such an incredible experience and I recommend if you're a family who spends time around water starting swim lessons as early as possible for safety. I couldn't recommend ISR more!"
McCain's request for parents resonates with the numbers around child fatalities with drowning. Per CDC, more children aged between one and four in the United States die from drowning than any other reason, except defects at birth. The numbers also state that drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death after motor crashes for children between one and 14 years of age.