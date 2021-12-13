How Is The Queen Really Dealing With Personal And Professional Turmoil?

The years preceding Queen Elizabeth II's historic platinum jubilee have been trying, to say the least. Ahead of the celebrations for her 70th year on the throne in February 2022, the queen of England is managing a series of personal crises and heartbreaks that have kept her and the royal family in the news. In April, Elizabeth lost her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who would have turned 100 the following month, as the BBC pointed out.

Elizabeth mourned his death on the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey the month prior, in which the Sussexes both criticized the royal family made serious accusations of racism. Following the backlash, Buckingham Palace said it would look into the matter "privately," according to NBC News. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," the institution said in a statement. The queen's response was unsurprisingly scrutinized by commentators, with many criticizing her unwillingness to condemn racism, as The Guardian argued.

Adding to Elizabeth's difficult year, her third child (and reportedly her favorite), Prince Andrew, was sued in federal court in August by an alleged victim of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who also accused Andrew of sexual abuse, according to ABC News. But despite it all, Elizabeth continues to carry out her duties as queen and handle personal crises with grace. And she does it all thanks to a trait she has had since childhood.