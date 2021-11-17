Inside Queen Elizabeth's Official Return To Work

Queen Elizabeth has returned to action. Her Majesty has recently been out of commission for nearly a month following a few health flare-ups. In case you missed it, early October saw the queen use a walking cane for the first time since her knee surgery in 2003. Soon after, she abruptly canceled a trip to Northern Ireland as she spent the night at London's King Edward VII's Hospital for "preliminary investigations" (via the Daily Mail).

She was then advised to rest up at the Windsor estate for two weeks, which would ultimately culminate with her return to public service on November 14 for Remembrance Sunday. Unfortunately, that did not come to fruition, as the queen would suffer a sprained back that would put her out of work for several more days. She would also go on to miss the General Synod, a first in the event's 51-year history.

Now, Queen Elizabeth is making her official return to duties under the proper medical advisement, albeit in a private setting.