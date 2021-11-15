Is Queen Elizabeth Going To Scale Back Her Public Appearances Even More?

Queen Elizabeth II has been making headlines in the past few weeks for an unfortunate reason: her health hasn't been at its best. The queen was hospitalized toward the end of October for reasons that Buckingham Palace chose not to disclose, per Vanity Fair. However, royal insiders revealed that the queen was simply overworked and overtired. The hospital stay and resulting advice from doctors to rest led Elizabeth to cancel her yearly trip to Northern Ireland where she was supposed to attend a church service to celebrate its centenary, according to The Washington Post. Although she was then scheduled to attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow in early November, she once again had to cancel her appearance in order to rest, reported the BBC.

The ups and downs of the past month have caused many to become concerned for the queen's health and ability to carry out her royal duties. British royal family enthusiasts all over the world are wondering if Britain's longest-reigning monarch will abdicate the throne anytime soon. However, this seems unlikely if Elizabeth's own words are to be believed. During her Christmas broadcast in 2008, the queen famously told the world that the only conditions upon which she would abdicate would be if she's diagnosed Alzheimer's or suffers a stroke, per Town & Country. While stepping down may not be in the queen's plans, yet another recent setback has many wondering if she will, at least, continue to reduce her public appearances.