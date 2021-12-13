The Biggest Golden Globe Nomination Snubs Have Fans Fuming

The nominations for this year's Golden Globe Awards are officially in! And, as usual, there were a few stellar performances curiously left off of the list of nominees that have fans seriously ticked off. While hit shows like "Only Murders In the Building" and hyped films like "Spencer" and "House of Gucci" did get some much-deserved love, the accolades were not exactly evenly distributed.

We did see many of the nominations we expected to see, including Best Actress nods for Kristen Stewart in "Spencer" and Lady Gaga in "House of Gucci." And, of course, basically the entire cast of "Succession" was awarded a nomination for their incredible performances in Season 3. Per Variety, "Succession," "Power of the Dog," and "Belfast," raked in the most nominations, with honorable mentions for "Ted Lasso," "Licorice Pizza," "The Morning Show," and "West Side Story," among others.

But glad as we are to see some of our faves make the list, we're still not over these snubs.