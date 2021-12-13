The Biggest Golden Globe Nomination Snubs Have Fans Fuming
The nominations for this year's Golden Globe Awards are officially in! And, as usual, there were a few stellar performances curiously left off of the list of nominees that have fans seriously ticked off. While hit shows like "Only Murders In the Building" and hyped films like "Spencer" and "House of Gucci" did get some much-deserved love, the accolades were not exactly evenly distributed.
We did see many of the nominations we expected to see, including Best Actress nods for Kristen Stewart in "Spencer" and Lady Gaga in "House of Gucci." And, of course, basically the entire cast of "Succession" was awarded a nomination for their incredible performances in Season 3. Per Variety, "Succession," "Power of the Dog," and "Belfast," raked in the most nominations, with honorable mentions for "Ted Lasso," "Licorice Pizza," "The Morning Show," and "West Side Story," among others.
But glad as we are to see some of our faves make the list, we're still not over these snubs.
Meryl Streep and Selena Gomez were snubbed at the Golden Globes
Among this year's biggest snubs were High Priestess of Acting herself, Meryl Streep, for "Don't Look Up," even though her co-stars Jennifer Hudson and Leonardo DiCaprio both received nods. Additionally, though Lady Gaga got a Best Actress nomination for "House of Gucci," none of her co-stars, including Adam Driver, were similarly honored. And while Martin Short and Steve Martin were both nominated for Hulu's "Only Murders In the Building," Selena Gomez was, for some reason, passed over. And in another eyebrow-raising oversight, Jennifer Hudson was not nominated for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in "Respect," per E! News.
On the Gomez omission, one Twitter user wrote, "Golden Globes nominating Only Murders for Best Show, Martin Short and Steve Martin for Best Actor, but not Selena Gomez," over a GIF of the actor frowning. "I won't forgive the golden globes for disrespecting The Year of Adam Driver," wrote another on the social media site. And one disappointed Hudson fan tweeted, "They paid my sister Jennifer Hudson dust this award season for the Aretha movie."
But hang in there, fans. The Oscars and the Emmys have yet to be decided.