Everything We Know About Doja Cat's COVID-19 Diagnosis
Doja Cat may be one of the biggest breakout stars in music since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Her Grammy nominated hit "Say So" was widely considered the anthem of quarantine after going viral on TikTok back in 2020. The pop star's meteoric rise has only continued in 2021 — particularly after she received eight noms for the 2022 Grammys, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. "yo wtf 8?!?!?!??" The singer tweeted in reaction to her nominations, adding, "that's dope man wow."
The beloved artist recently broke many fans' hearts when she announced she would be canceling her iHeart Radio Jingle Ball appearances in New York City and Boston due to COVID concerns. "We recently learned that a few members on my production team have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now [in] quarantine," Doja Cat wrote in an Instagram announcement December 10. "I'm extremely disappointed," Doja wrote of skipping the two cities, adding, "I wish I could be there."
Unfortunately, the artist just announced she has more bad news stemming from COVID-19 diagnoses in her circle. Namely, that she's contracted the virus as well.
Doja Cat cancelled her tour appearances after her COVID-19 diagnosis
Doja Cat revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 after canceling two tour stops out of precaution when her production team produced positive tests. The star again once took to Instagram to announce her diagnosis, as well as how that impacts for the rest of her Jingle Ball tour. "Unfortunately, I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour," she wrote December 12.
The superstar said her spirits were down after canceling her Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Miami shows. Aside from feeling bad about disappointing fans, Doja Cat gave an update about her health amid her positive COVID status. "I'm doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!" she added. "The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there."
Prior to her cancelation, Doja Cat joined other trending artists on the Jingle Ball tour, including Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran and Saweetie, the latter of whom Doja Cat shares the hit "Best Friend." "Really great lineups," indeed.