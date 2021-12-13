Everything We Know About Doja Cat's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Doja Cat may be one of the biggest breakout stars in music since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Her Grammy nominated hit "Say So" was widely considered the anthem of quarantine after going viral on TikTok back in 2020. The pop star's meteoric rise has only continued in 2021 — particularly after she received eight noms for the 2022 Grammys, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. "yo wtf 8?!?!?!??" The singer tweeted in reaction to her nominations, adding, "that's dope man wow."

The beloved artist recently broke many fans' hearts when she announced she would be canceling her iHeart Radio Jingle Ball appearances in New York City and Boston due to COVID concerns. "We recently learned that a few members on my production team have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now [in] quarantine," Doja Cat wrote in an Instagram announcement December 10. "I'm extremely disappointed," Doja wrote of skipping the two cities, adding, "I wish I could be there."

Unfortunately, the artist just announced she has more bad news stemming from COVID-19 diagnoses in her circle. Namely, that she's contracted the virus as well.