Jake Tapper Completely Lashes Out At Donald Trump

Jake Tapper has long been a critic of former President Donald Trump, which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. After all, it was Trump who first labeled Tapper's employer, CNN, as "fake news," per Politico. If that weren't enough, CNN also because the "most hated TV network" among Trump's supporters, according to the Independent, which prompted many to chant "CNN sucks!" at his rallies. Tapper even opened up about the challenges of covering the Trump presidency and how he wouldn't book some of his most trusted staff members because of the things they would (or wouldn't) say on his show.

He told Brian Stelter on CNN's Reliable Sources, "There are some people that are so mendacious, I just wouldn't put them on air. Kayleigh McEnany, I never booked her. Jason Miller from the Trump campaign, I would never book him. These are just people who tell lies the way that most people breathe. There was no value in that."

Well, the supposed lies coming from Team Trump aren't the worst things that have Tapper worried, as he recently lashed out at the ex-president in a way his viewers haven't seen in a long time. Here's why.