Leonardo DiCaprio Confirms What We Suspected About Meryl Streep's On Set Behavior

Leonardo DiCaprio just confirmed something we suspected all along when it comes to the one and only Meryl Streep. The actor — who's won a whopping three Oscars and been nominated for more than 20 others — is widely regarded to be one of the greatest thespians to ever turn their hand at the craft is basically a chameleon, taking on roles as varied as Donna Sheridan-Carmichael in "Mamma Mia!" to Joanna Stern in "Kramer Vs. Kramer" and literally everything in between.

It's no surprise then that her peers often refer to her as the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time, of course!) something that it turns out is actually totally lost on her. Just ask Jonah Hill. Hill described Streep as being "the best actor" during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in December, admitting he'd been calling her "the G.O.A.T." to her face — only she thought he'd been calling her an actual goat. Yeah, quite the difference there.

It was none other than Jennifer Lawrence that had to explain the crossed wires to her, and luckily (for Hill) Streep took it all in her stride. "She's so cool, she wasn't even offended by it. She was just like, 'I guess he loves me and is calling me a goat.'"

Well, now DiCaprio is telling his own story of working with the actor, and it's pretty telling when it comes to what she's really like on the set...