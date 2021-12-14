The Tragic Death Of Wrestling Star Jimmy Rave

The professional wrestling world is in mourning following the death of former TNA Wrestling star Jimmy Rave. Rave, a 21-year veteran in the wrestling business, had performed all over the world for numerous independent wrestling promotions, though he is best known for his time in TNA (now IMPACT) and Ring of Honor (ROH).

Making his debut in 1999, Rave wrestled in top independent promotions including Combat Zone Wrestling and Full Impact Pro. In 2003, one year after their scrappy upstart, Rave joined ROH — a company that would go on to produce some of the industry's top names, including WWE's Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, and AEW's CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. Another top name synonymous with the company was eventual-WWE Champion AJ Styles, whom Rave feuded with for the rights to the former's finishing move, the Styles Clash.

Rave would eventually join TNA in 2007, where he notably formed the tag team known as The Rock 'n Rave Infection alongside Lance Rock (now known as Lance Archer in AEW). While the duo never won any tag team gold, they are remembered for their work against prominent teams such as the Motor City Machine Guns and LAX. Rave eventually left TNA in 2009 and returned to ROH and the independents. He continued to wrestle until 2020, retiring after an infection forced his left arm to require amputation. This eventually kicked off a chain of health-related incidents that ultimately preceded his untimely death on December 12.