The Tragic Death Of Wrestling Star Jimmy Rave
The professional wrestling world is in mourning following the death of former TNA Wrestling star Jimmy Rave. Rave, a 21-year veteran in the wrestling business, had performed all over the world for numerous independent wrestling promotions, though he is best known for his time in TNA (now IMPACT) and Ring of Honor (ROH).
Making his debut in 1999, Rave wrestled in top independent promotions including Combat Zone Wrestling and Full Impact Pro. In 2003, one year after their scrappy upstart, Rave joined ROH — a company that would go on to produce some of the industry's top names, including WWE's Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, and AEW's CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. Another top name synonymous with the company was eventual-WWE Champion AJ Styles, whom Rave feuded with for the rights to the former's finishing move, the Styles Clash.
Rave would eventually join TNA in 2007, where he notably formed the tag team known as The Rock 'n Rave Infection alongside Lance Rock (now known as Lance Archer in AEW). While the duo never won any tag team gold, they are remembered for their work against prominent teams such as the Motor City Machine Guns and LAX. Rave eventually left TNA in 2009 and returned to ROH and the independents. He continued to wrestle until 2020, retiring after an infection forced his left arm to require amputation. This eventually kicked off a chain of health-related incidents that ultimately preceded his untimely death on December 12.
Jimmy Rave died one month following the amputation of his legs
Professional wrestler Jimmy Rave, born James Michael Guffey, died December 12 at the age of 39. His death was announced by talent agent Bill Behrens, who took to Twitter to share the tragic news. Behrens went on to note Rave's accomplishments, stating, "He was a two-time NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion. He appeared in Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling, where he teamed with Lance (Hoyt) Rock as the "Rock and Rave Infection"... In Ring of Honor, he feuded with AJ Styles and was the 'Crown Jewel' of the faction, The Embassy."
Rave "held the position of Director of the Bartow, County, Georgia Peer Support, Wellness, and Respite Center for several years" outside of the ring. "James had been struggling with drug addiction for many years[, which] resulted in the amputation of his arm, and, later, both of his legs," Behrens noted. He had been living with Gabby Garrett (pictured above) when he died.
With two decades of in-ring work under his belt, Rave earned the adulation of his peers and legends alike. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter and wrote, "This really hurts... #RIPJimmyRave." AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston stated, "I hope you find peace Jimmy. I know it was hard my man, you are a great dude to me always and hugged me so hard last time I saw you. A mind for the this sport that very few had."