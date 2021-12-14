Mariah Carey Reveals Why Being A Mom Is So Complicated

Mariah Carey isn't someone who often talks about her children or personal life, which is her prerogative, of course. But in 2019, she did make clear about keeping twins Monroe and Moroccan "grounded." She told People, "It's hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don't think everything is just handed to them. Right now it's like, 'I want this,' and I'm like, 'You're asking me for something that costs $20.' I can't even imagine having, like, one dollar as a kid because we didn't have money going around." She continued, "So they have to appreciate those things."

With that said, Carey affectionately added, "They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them." She also credited Nick Cannon for being a good co-parent.

Still, there is something Carey doesn't necessarily enjoy when it comes to parenting, and some fans might find her reveal super relatable.