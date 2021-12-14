Mariah Carey Reveals Why Being A Mom Is So Complicated
Mariah Carey isn't someone who often talks about her children or personal life, which is her prerogative, of course. But in 2019, she did make clear about keeping twins Monroe and Moroccan "grounded." She told People, "It's hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don't think everything is just handed to them. Right now it's like, 'I want this,' and I'm like, 'You're asking me for something that costs $20.' I can't even imagine having, like, one dollar as a kid because we didn't have money going around." She continued, "So they have to appreciate those things."
With that said, Carey affectionately added, "They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them." She also credited Nick Cannon for being a good co-parent.
Still, there is something Carey doesn't necessarily enjoy when it comes to parenting, and some fans might find her reveal super relatable.
Mariah Carey hates being the 'bad guy'
In a December 13 interview with Us Weekly, Mariah Carey admitted she sees herself as Amy Poehler's character in the 2004 classic film, "Mean Girls." In other words, she doesn't want to be a regular mom, she wants to be a cool mom. Carey said, "No, there are rules in this house, that's the difference. Like, I want to be that — I don't like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don't, like, I hate that more than anything." She joked, "So, you know, I do want to be, like, 'I'm not really a mom, I'm a cool mom.' But you're never a cool mom, like, you just never are."
That differs drastically to what her ex Nick Cannon said about disciplining their children. He told People in 2020, "My kids — it's a blessing — they're extremely disciplined. They try [misbehaving] with other people because everyone gives them so much attention." He added, "We ask them to have a seat, they sit down, cross their legs and put their hands in their lap. I hope it lasts!"
Well, certainly we know who played the "bad guy" in the parenting department when Carey and Cannon were still together. That said, both parents seem incredible!