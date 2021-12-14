New Report Challenges Everything We Suspected About How Tom Cruise Treats Crew Members On Set
Tom Cruise is known for a lot of things, but being restrained is not one of them. The actor is famous for doing his own stunts, something he continues to do as he nears his 60s. In 2018's "Mission Impossible: Fallout," Cruise's character Ethan Hunt jumps off an airplane before landing in Paris, a scene that 99% of actors would be happy to hand over to professional stunt doubles. But that's not Cruise: The man we seen falling 25,000 feet is actually Cruise, Insider noted. Doing so means Cruise often puts himself in harm's way in an effort to give viewers the best experience. "I have broken a lot of bones," he said in April on "The Graham Norton Show" (via the Daily Mail).
Cruise's dedication to his work has remained steady throughout the years. And the "Top Gun" star seemingly requires the same from his crew. In December 2020, Cruise made headlines for berating crew members on the "Mission: Impossible 7" set for not socially distancing amid the pandemic. "If I see you do it again, you're f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it — and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again," Cruise was reportedly heard yelling in audio recordings published by The Sun to two crew members who were leaning over a computer.
But Cruise's excesses can also translate into generosity, which he recently showed the same crew ahead of the holidays with a rather "extravagant" treat.
Tom Cruise had 300 cakes flown from Los Angeles
Tom Cruise and the rest of the "Mission: Impossible 7" crew have been filming in various locations across Europe, having had to relocate frequently amid the changing COVID-19 restrictions that halted production several times, as The Guardian noted. After all the challenges, Cruise wanted to help the London-based crew get into the holiday spirit, so he ordered Christmas cakes to share with everyone. But he didn't order just any cake — it had to come from his favorite bakery.
The problem? His favorite bakery is in Los Angeles. Of course, that would be a problem for commoners like us, but Cruise was unfazed by the challenge. He simply had his private jet fly across the Atlantic and then back with 300 cakes aboard, covering a total of 5,500 miles, according to The Sun. "It is extravagant, but Tom is an incredibly generous person and he wanted to do something special for everyone who has worked on the movie with him," a source told the British outlet.
Major photography concluded in September and "Mission: Impossible 7" is expected to come out in September 2022, according to Collider. Maybe this was Cruise's way of celebrating nearing the finish line after so many obstacles. "All those emotions were going through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we'd started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief," he told Empire.