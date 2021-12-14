New Report Challenges Everything We Suspected About How Tom Cruise Treats Crew Members On Set

Tom Cruise is known for a lot of things, but being restrained is not one of them. The actor is famous for doing his own stunts, something he continues to do as he nears his 60s. In 2018's "Mission Impossible: Fallout," Cruise's character Ethan Hunt jumps off an airplane before landing in Paris, a scene that 99% of actors would be happy to hand over to professional stunt doubles. But that's not Cruise: The man we seen falling 25,000 feet is actually Cruise, Insider noted. Doing so means Cruise often puts himself in harm's way in an effort to give viewers the best experience. "I have broken a lot of bones," he said in April on "The Graham Norton Show" (via the Daily Mail).

Cruise's dedication to his work has remained steady throughout the years. And the "Top Gun" star seemingly requires the same from his crew. In December 2020, Cruise made headlines for berating crew members on the "Mission: Impossible 7" set for not socially distancing amid the pandemic. "If I see you do it again, you're f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it — and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again," Cruise was reportedly heard yelling in audio recordings published by The Sun to two crew members who were leaning over a computer.

But Cruise's excesses can also translate into generosity, which he recently showed the same crew ahead of the holidays with a rather "extravagant" treat.