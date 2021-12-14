Inside The End Of Soap Stars Courtney Hope And Chad Duell's 2-Month Marriage
For "General Hospital" star Chad Duell and "The Young and the Restless" star Courtney Hope, it seems like their real-life storyline has come to an end, per Soap Opera Digest. The daytime television actors have reportedly decided to pull the plug on their marriage just two months after their October 23 wedding — and for a lot of soap fans, the news come as a huge surprise.
Duell and Hope began dating back in 2016, and in February, Duell couldn't hide his excitement about starting a new chapter in his life with Hope, who has played the character Sally Spectra on both "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "The Young and the Restless." He told People, "It's a whole new step and a lot of excitement for our future. I get to call her my wife! I'm excited for a lot: our future kids, new adventures, a new home and having my best friend to grow old with. It's a blast to be getting to spend forever with my best friend."
The pair continued to gush about their relationship throughout the year — even making quite the declaration for one another on their wedding day — which makes their split even more shocking.
What happened to Chad Duell and Courtney Hope's marriage?
Courtney Hope and Chad Duell got engaged on Valentine's Day and made things official with an outdoor wedding in Malibu, California, during which they both wore red, as detailed by People. But just like most soap operas, the beginning of the storyline differed vastly from the end.
Recalling how Duell proposed to her, Hope told the publication, "He read me the most beautiful poem, because I love poetry, and I started choking up. He then told me to close my eyes and turn the other way ... Then he comically fumbled behind me to distract me from what he was really doing — and when I turned around, he was on his knee!" She also couldn't help but gush about the future she envisioned they would have together. "Just getting to create memories forever, our future children and family, the places we'll travel and all the laughs we'll have makes me so thrilled to think about," she said at the time.
With their outward affection for each other, it's no surprise that fans are baffled over their split, as they appeared to be very content in their relationship together.
Hope has not addressed the split on her end, but it does appear that she's wiped out any and all evidence of her soon-to-be ex-husband on her Instagram account — just leaving one photo of him in a family photo for a Mother's Day post back in May. Likewise, Duell has yet to comment on their supposed breakup, either. Talk about daytime drama.