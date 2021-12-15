Fans Can't Get Enough Of Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark's Update On Their Daughter
For the last year, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark — both of "Vanderpump Rules" fame — have been making lemons out of lemonade. Although the coronavirus pandemic torpedoed Stassi's plan for a destination wedding in Italy, the couple decided to wed in a secret ceremony in September 2020, which a then-pregnant Stassi announced on her Instagram. "Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021," she wrote in the caption. Based on her social media posts, it does not appear that her Italian wedding ever came to fruition. This makes sense because, in January, Stassi gave birth to a baby girl named Hartford Charlie Rose — and traveling internationally while caring for an infant can be challenging, to say the least.
Stassi and Beau have both been keeping fans updated on Hartford's development through social media. In August, Beau posted a video of 7 month-old Hartford standing up for the first time. Now, as Hartford is weeks away from celebrating her first birthday, her proud parents shared a huge update that has fans sending heart emojis.
Hartford is starting to walk on her own
On December 13, Beau Clark shared a 27-second video to his Instagram with the caption, "OMG OMG OMG!!!!" In the video, Beau holds a crab leg and instructs his daughter Hartford to walk towards it and grab it. After taking a firm push off the wall, Hartford begins walking all on her own, reaching for the crab leg as Beau keeps moving backwards. Based on Stassi Schroeder's reaction, this must have been one of the first — if not the very first — times Hartford was able to walk by herself. "Oh my God!" Stassi exclaims in the background. "Oh my f***ing God!" When Hartford finally loses her balance, Stassi swoops in and picks up her daughter, bouncing her up and down while both parents cheer.
Fans and friends took to the comments to celebrate Hartford's milestone. "Yay!!!!" wrote "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Teddi Mellencamp. Drag queen Kelly Mantle wrote, "Sooo adorable!" One fan wrote that she had a feeling something big with Hartford was brewing. "I knew it!!" they wrote. "She wasn't sleeping well because she was on the verge of walking!!!!" They later noted that "sleep regression happens at the verge of milestones." Beau agreed, writing back, "That's what we were thinking too! So true."