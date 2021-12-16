Heidi Mae Dishes On Her Time On Wife Swap, The Aftereffects, And How She Encourages Others To Speak Up - Exclusive Interview

You've got a beautiful social media presence. Do you have any plans for next year? And is there anything in particular you're hoping to achieve?

So I've loved social media since Myspace. And I was bullied back then when I had one, because it was before influencing was a thing. So everyone was just like, "Oh, she's vain." And so I've loved social media since then. And I love making content that makes people smile, and then using my platform to also inform people about mental illness. Because I have PTSD, anxiety, panic disorder, and depression. And there's still a lot of stigma surrounding treatment for those things.

And so I talk about it a lot to normalize that there's no specific way someone has to look to be suffering from mental illness. And then whenever people say ignorant things, when they say something that they may not realize is actually very harmful to someone suffering from mental illness, I will blur their name and face, and then I tell my followers, "Do not try to find or harass this person. That is not what this is about." But I take that comment, and then I just counter it with, "Okay, so this comment. If you said this is someone who is suffering, this is why it's harmful to them. And this is what you should say instead."

And so I've always, since I was really little, I have always taken the s***ty things that happened to me and used that pain as a motivation to help someone else never go through it. Always. And so for me, it's because I don't think things happen for a reason, I think s*** just happens. But if I use that, and if I talk about it and it helps someone else avoid it, or helps someone else not suffer so much, it gives a purpose to that pain.

And so that is what I am very, very much about. Is just letting people know that they're not alone. Letting people know that reality TV can be absolute s***, and beyond that too. When people were commenting about the Wife Swap and saying, "Oh, you don't have trauma from the show." And so I use that as a talking point, trauma subjective, there's no right or wrong way, you can't gate keep trauma. And that applies to people who maybe were never on a reality show.

But I had a girl DM me and say that she was bullied her whole life. And when she tried to tell her guidance counselor, they dismissed her. And I felt terrible for them to be told, "That's not trauma." And so she read my response and she thanked me for it, for talking about trauma and it being subjective. And the actual information about it. And so that is just the two things that I do with my social media. Is fashion, I like very, very cute things. And then also mental illness. Then just educating, and bringing awareness, and normalizing that you're not weaker or less than if you have mental illness. It does not, It's not against you. It doesn't make you less of a person.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.