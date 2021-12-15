Kris Jenner Celebrates How Mason And Reign Changed Her Life

Kris Jenner is famous for being the "momager" to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She is often seen as the mastermind behind the drama that keeps her family in the headlines, though her daughters vehemently deny she is anything but the administrator of their careers. "It bugs me when they say, like, if something really tragic happened or something really sad and they're like, 'You know Kris Jenner was behind this.' Like that stuff just is, like, who would do that?" Kim Kardashian said during E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion in June. Kris sees her role in simpler terms. "I think a manager is definitely somebody who organizes all the chaos and tries to come up with some great ideas and work together and collab with the kids," she told host Andy Cohen.

As the mother of six adult children, Kris is also grandmother to 10 grandchildren (soon to be 11, as Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott). Constantly switching between the role of matriarch and manager, Kris is already thinking about her grandkids' future, though she is unsure she would be the right person to guide their careers. "I'm 65 years old. And I start thinking... I don't think I have the energy," she told WSJ Magazine in March. For now, Kris wants to enjoy life as a grandmother, a journey that began on December 14, 2009, when Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to Mason — a day that will forever hold a special place in her heart.