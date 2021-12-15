Kris Jenner Celebrates How Mason And Reign Changed Her Life
Kris Jenner is famous for being the "momager" to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She is often seen as the mastermind behind the drama that keeps her family in the headlines, though her daughters vehemently deny she is anything but the administrator of their careers. "It bugs me when they say, like, if something really tragic happened or something really sad and they're like, 'You know Kris Jenner was behind this.' Like that stuff just is, like, who would do that?" Kim Kardashian said during E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion in June. Kris sees her role in simpler terms. "I think a manager is definitely somebody who organizes all the chaos and tries to come up with some great ideas and work together and collab with the kids," she told host Andy Cohen.
As the mother of six adult children, Kris is also grandmother to 10 grandchildren (soon to be 11, as Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott). Constantly switching between the role of matriarch and manager, Kris is already thinking about her grandkids' future, though she is unsure she would be the right person to guide their careers. "I'm 65 years old. And I start thinking... I don't think I have the energy," she told WSJ Magazine in March. For now, Kris wants to enjoy life as a grandmother, a journey that began on December 14, 2009, when Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to Mason — a day that will forever hold a special place in her heart.
Mason and Reign were born on the same day years apart
December 14 is special for Kris Jenner for two reasons. In 2009, she became a first-time grandmother when her oldest child, Kourtney Kardashian, welcomed her firstborn, Mason, with then-partner Scott Disick. Five years later on that same day, Kourtney gave birth to her third child with Disick, another boy named Reign. "Can you believe these two were born on the exact same day?! I mean what are the chances???!" Kris mused on Instagram in a post celebrating their birthdays.
Kris used the opportunity to note how special the day is for her. "I will never forget the day that my first grandson Mason was born... It will always be such a very special moment in my life because it was really the beginning of my journey as a grandmother," Kris added, also praising Reign's sense of humor and joyful and affectionate nature.
After all these years working as the manager of her children, Kris hopes to enjoy their grandchildren in a different manner. "I think I really have to try to be calm and settled — finally at some point. And live vicariously through the kids," Kris told WSJ Magazine. Kris has also noted how incredibly proud she is to see her children become parents. "It brings me so much joy to watch you raise my beautiful grandchildren," she captioned an Instagram post in honor of Mother's Day in 2017, when only Kourtney and Kim Kardashian were mothers.