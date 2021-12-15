The Truth About Zac Efron's Relationship With This Selling Sunset Star
Zac Efron's relationship with "Selling Sunset" star Amanza Smith has fans in a frenzy, but what is really going on between the two? First, let's take a look at their most recent romances.
During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zac Efron went to Australia, where he met model and waitress Vanessa Valladares. According to radio host Kyle Sandilands, who is friends with Efron, the actor was smitten with his new girlfriend. "He's in love with this girl Vanessa. They're lovely. Beautiful couple. They do everything together," Sandilands revealed on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" in October 2020 (via E!). However, their romance did not last, with Efron breaking up with Valladares 10 months after they started dating. "It just didn't feel right to him anymore," a source told People in April. Sandilands revealed that the breakup was amicable: "[There] was no drama," the radio host said in April (via Elle).
In the same month Efron's relationship with Valladares was confirmed, "Selling Sunset" star Amanza Smith dropped a bombshell of her own. In October 2020, Smith revealed Taye Diggs supported her and her children while they dated. "I was with somebody for five years. I dated Taye for five years," she said while appearing on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast (via Us Weekly). "He took care of us. I worked barely," the reality star added.
But now that Efron and Smith's paths have crossed, fans are clamoring to know the truth about their relationship.
Fans are buzzing about this cozy Instagram photo of Zac Efron and Amanza Smith
Tarek El Moussa unwittingly caused a stir when he posted a group photo following a trip to Las Vegas. The "Flip or Flop" star uploaded a three-photo post to his Instagram page, and one photo included UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer along with Moussa's wife Heather Rae Young, "Selling Sunset" stars Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith, and Zac Efron. In that group shot, Efron was cozied up with Smith — which fans to speculate whether the actor and reality star were romantically involved. "omg it looked like Amanza was dating zfron I was going to dieeee what a small world!" one fan commented on the post. "was amanzas date zac efron....??" another asked.
Although Efron and Smith looked awfully comfortable together, it turns out they were posing for a photo and nothing more. "It's simply not so," sources reportedly told TMZ about the dating rumors surrounding the "Neighbors" star and Smith. In fact, the outlet revealed that Efron only posed for the snap because he is friends with Buffer, and did not know the reality stars. Plus, Smith is happily dating a professional soccer player.
Not much is known about Smith's beau, but in March the "Selling Sunset" star confirmed she had a boyfriend. "I'm very happy. I'm very in love," she told Life & Style. In December, Smith's "Selling Sunset" co-star, Fitzgerald, revealed her friend's mystery man lives in Istanbul but would not reveal more details, per Express.