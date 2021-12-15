The Truth About Zac Efron's Relationship With This Selling Sunset Star

Zac Efron's relationship with "Selling Sunset" star Amanza Smith has fans in a frenzy, but what is really going on between the two? First, let's take a look at their most recent romances.

During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zac Efron went to Australia, where he met model and waitress Vanessa Valladares. According to radio host Kyle Sandilands, who is friends with Efron, the actor was smitten with his new girlfriend. "He's in love with this girl Vanessa. They're lovely. Beautiful couple. They do everything together," Sandilands revealed on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" in October 2020 (via E!). However, their romance did not last, with Efron breaking up with Valladares 10 months after they started dating. "It just didn't feel right to him anymore," a source told People in April. Sandilands revealed that the breakup was amicable: "[There] was no drama," the radio host said in April (via Elle).

In the same month Efron's relationship with Valladares was confirmed, "Selling Sunset" star Amanza Smith dropped a bombshell of her own. In October 2020, Smith revealed Taye Diggs supported her and her children while they dated. "I was with somebody for five years. I dated Taye for five years," she said while appearing on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast (via Us Weekly). "He took care of us. I worked barely," the reality star added.

But now that Efron and Smith's paths have crossed, fans are clamoring to know the truth about their relationship.