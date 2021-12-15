Which Celebrity Made Drew Barrymore Cry Live On Her TV Show?

Drew Barrymore got super emotional on the set of her talk show... again. Barrymore isn't shy when it comes to opening up about her true feelings in front of fans. The actor previously got real on Instagram with a tearful photo in hopes to relate to her 14 million followers. "I propose some days are great and beautiful," Barrymore began. "What I can't hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty." With a photo of herself in full tears, the "Charlie's Angels" star went on to admit, "sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute! But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other."

Barrymore's effort to be relatable to her fans extends not only to her social media pages but to the set of her hit CBS talk show. "I really want to have [it be] authentic," the star told ET as she looked towards Season 2 of the show and her desire to return to the era of "playfulness" in daytime television that she grew up with. "I also think that this is a time where we can get back to some of that sweetness that television had," Barrymore said. "There was a gentleness and hopefulness that I think we need back."

Her first step? Letting her emotions fly as she interviewed one celebrity that made an impact on her outlook on relationships.