Bill O'Reilly Absolutely Slams Fox News

Former Fox News pundit Bill O'Reilly had harsh words for his former employer. During an interview on "Dan Abrams Live" on December 14, the never-shy O'Reilly had plenty to say about Fox News and the texts his former colleagues sent to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on January 6 during the insurrection at the Capitol. The House Select Committee investigating January 6 made headlines when Republican Rep. Liz Cheney read texts aloud sent to Mark Meadows' phone. At the committee hearing, Cheney read texts from Fox News stars including Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade, and Laura Ingraham. The Fox News personalities pleaded with Meadows to make President Trump stop the rioters, according to The New York Times.

The rant comes amid O'Reilly's tour with former President Donald Trump. But the venture between the former Fox News star and 45th president supposedly isn't a big success so far, per The Daily Beast. The outlet reported many empty seats at the December 11 kickoff event. That must have come as a blow to O'Reilly, who was one of the most popular Fox News pundits before he was forced out in 2017 after past sexual harassment allegations became public, according to The New York Times.

Despite the rumors of failure, O'Reilly is still as feisty as ever, evidenced by his latest jab at Fox News.