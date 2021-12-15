How Did Robin Williams Change Ben Affleck Forever?
Ben Affleck is reminiscing on the life of his old "Good Will Hunting" castmate Robin Williams. As many recall, Williams tragically died of suicide at 63 in his California home back in 2014, per The Hollywood Reporter. The actor's death came after a whirlwind career in film and television, including an Oscar for best supporting actor for the film "Good Will Hunting." The 1997 movie also won an Academy Award for best original screenplay and was the start of Affleck and Williams' mentor-mentee relationship. In the comedian's Oscar acceptance speech, Williams made a nod to Affleck and Matt Damon, jokingly telling the crowd he "still want[ed] to see some I.D." from his then-young co-stars.
Upon Williams' death, Affleck took to Facebook (via E! News) to pay his respects. "Heartbroken. Thanks chief — for your friendship and for what you gave the world," wrote Affleck. "Robin had a ton of love in him. He personally did so much for so many people. He made Matt and my dreams come true. What do you owe a guy who does that? Everything. May you find peace my friend."
Seven years later, Affleck is taking on the role of Uncle Charlie in the new film "The Tender Bar." The role of the father figure who dishes out life advice was a reminder for Affleck of his old pal Williams, leading the actor to open up about their relationship.
Ben Affleck credits Robin Williams for his career
In a December 12 interview with Jake Takes, actor Ben Affleck looked back on his time on set with Robin Williams and how the actor played a role in his life and career. "I loved Robin," Affleck said, before retelling the story of how "Good Will Hunting" came to life. "He was the first person that I really met or knew who was, like, 'famous.' We had just written this movie, and it was amazing that it got made, and then Robin Williams, who was probably the biggest star around at that time, was in the movie." Affleck wrote the movie with actor Matt Damon, and thanks to Williams, the two went on to become major movie stars. "I mean, he did so much for us by believing in us and doing that movie, and also by how warm and lovely and kind he was and collaborative."
Throughout the years, Williams was an inspiration for Affleck as he navigated Hollywood. The "Gone Girl" actor continued, "I wish I had known him my whole life... It made a massive impression on me and I thought, 'Okay, that's how you do this. I'm going to spend my life trying to live up to this example.'"
Of course, Affleck isn't the only star to gush about Williams' kindness — that list spans far and wide.