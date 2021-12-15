How Did Robin Williams Change Ben Affleck Forever?

Ben Affleck is reminiscing on the life of his old "Good Will Hunting" castmate Robin Williams. As many recall, Williams tragically died of suicide at 63 in his California home back in 2014, per The Hollywood Reporter. The actor's death came after a whirlwind career in film and television, including an Oscar for best supporting actor for the film "Good Will Hunting." The 1997 movie also won an Academy Award for best original screenplay and was the start of Affleck and Williams' mentor-mentee relationship. In the comedian's Oscar acceptance speech, Williams made a nod to Affleck and Matt Damon, jokingly telling the crowd he "still want[ed] to see some I.D." from his then-young co-stars.

Upon Williams' death, Affleck took to Facebook (via E! News) to pay his respects. "Heartbroken. Thanks chief — for your friendship and for what you gave the world," wrote Affleck. "Robin had a ton of love in him. He personally did so much for so many people. He made Matt and my dreams come true. What do you owe a guy who does that? Everything. May you find peace my friend."

Seven years later, Affleck is taking on the role of Uncle Charlie in the new film "The Tender Bar." The role of the father figure who dishes out life advice was a reminder for Affleck of his old pal Williams, leading the actor to open up about their relationship.