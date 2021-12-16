The Tragic Death Of 90 Day Fiance Star Jason Hitch

Former "90 Day Fiancé" star Jason Hitch has died after battling COVID-19. The star died on December 14 after experiencing complications with the virus, his sister Shannon told Us Weekly. He was 45 years old.

Shannon continued by saying that Jason had been in the ICU in Florida, though she didn't note how long Jason had been in the hospital. Jason was unvaccinated against COVID, and his family does not believe he had any pre-existing or underlying conditions, Shannon explained.

At the hospital, Jason was surrounded by family members who held his hand in his final moments, according to TMZ. "He will be missed by his family and many friends and fans whom he adored," Shannon said. In a statement to People, TLC said, "We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time." While Jason may have been known for his stint on reality TV, he was also a first lieutenant in the Army reserves in Florida. Shannon said he was a "true and honest shooter, a great officer, and leader to his men."