The Tragic Death Of 90 Day Fiance Star Jason Hitch
Former "90 Day Fiancé" star Jason Hitch has died after battling COVID-19. The star died on December 14 after experiencing complications with the virus, his sister Shannon told Us Weekly. He was 45 years old.
Shannon continued by saying that Jason had been in the ICU in Florida, though she didn't note how long Jason had been in the hospital. Jason was unvaccinated against COVID, and his family does not believe he had any pre-existing or underlying conditions, Shannon explained.
At the hospital, Jason was surrounded by family members who held his hand in his final moments, according to TMZ. "He will be missed by his family and many friends and fans whom he adored," Shannon said. In a statement to People, TLC said, "We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time." While Jason may have been known for his stint on reality TV, he was also a first lieutenant in the Army reserves in Florida. Shannon said he was a "true and honest shooter, a great officer, and leader to his men."
A look back at Jason Hitch's life
The "90 Day Fiancé" world was introduced to Jason Hitch back in 2014 when he and his girlfriend Cassia Tavares' jaw-dropping age gap stunned fans. The two had a 15-year age gap and, at the time of filming, Jason was 38, while Cassia was 23, per Us Weekly. But the two were determined to show fans that love can conquer all.
The Brazilian native made her way over to Florida, where Jason lived, to live with him and his father. Yet, despite moving to the sunshine state, things were not always sunny within their relationship. The two ended up separating in 2017 and officially divorcing in 2018 after attempting to rekindle their marriage. During that time, Jason was arrested and charged with domestic battery, though the charges were ultimately dropped.
While the pair's relationship didn't work out, the two happily went their separate ways. Cassia remarried in 2020 to a man named Guiseppe. Given how public her relationship was with Jason, it seems Cassia has chosen to be more private in her new relationship. As for Jason, after splitting with Cassia, he to chose a more private life. In 2019, he opened up to In Touch, explaining his new outlook on life. "I'm a Hollywood ending type of guy," he said, when talking about a new relationship. "I'm going to work on my body, continue to read, continue to make money, I'll figure it out."