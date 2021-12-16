The Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner Controvery Keeps Getting Messier And Messier

Ben Affleck is a celebrity who has certainly seen his good days and his bad, but being dragged by the internet for comments he made about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner about being "trapped" in his marriage has brought things to a whole new level for him. The Hollywood star is being dragged by his critics for suggesting that his marriage to Garner drove him to drink and that he felt "trapped" because he did not want to leave his kids. As he told "The Howard Stern Show" (via Page Six), "We probably would've ended up at each other's throats. I probably still would've been drinking," along with, "We had a marriage that didn't work. This happens. She's somebody I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer."

And, while Affleck did add that he and Garner tried to make things work between them, they ultimately pulled the plug on their marriage because they "didn't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage." While Garner herself has not said anything about the interview, Affleck's critics sure have by dragging him in each and every direction for making it sound like Garner is to blame for his problems, as detailed by BuzzFeed. And now Affleck is trying to defend himself and his comments, saying that they were all taken out of context.