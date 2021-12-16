The Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner Controvery Keeps Getting Messier And Messier
Ben Affleck is a celebrity who has certainly seen his good days and his bad, but being dragged by the internet for comments he made about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner about being "trapped" in his marriage has brought things to a whole new level for him. The Hollywood star is being dragged by his critics for suggesting that his marriage to Garner drove him to drink and that he felt "trapped" because he did not want to leave his kids. As he told "The Howard Stern Show" (via Page Six), "We probably would've ended up at each other's throats. I probably still would've been drinking," along with, "We had a marriage that didn't work. This happens. She's somebody I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer."
And, while Affleck did add that he and Garner tried to make things work between them, they ultimately pulled the plug on their marriage because they "didn't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage." While Garner herself has not said anything about the interview, Affleck's critics sure have by dragging him in each and every direction for making it sound like Garner is to blame for his problems, as detailed by BuzzFeed. And now Affleck is trying to defend himself and his comments, saying that they were all taken out of context.
Ben Affleck is trying to backtrack on his comments
During his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Ben Affleck tried to clarify the comments that he made about Jennifer Garner during his interview with Howard Stern, but he only seemed to dig the hole he made even deeper. Affleck insisted that the internet got it all wrong and that he "would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom," according to People. Affleck also said that during the beginning of the interview with Stern, he showed nothing but love for his ex-wife. "I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first," he said, adding that his comments about drinking were misconstrued.
Well, the damage might already be done, as there are even reports that suggest Affleck's girlfriend Jennifer Lopez is even giving a side-eye to his interview, per Page Six. And, while Affleck has yet to apologize to Garner for publicly humiliating her, he did tell WSJ Magazine that he wishes he could turn back time and do things differently in some pivotal moments of his life. "There's a lot that I would want my younger self to understand. Some things, honestly, that I'm too self-conscious of or shy about to be really candid about with the whole world because they're mostly mistakes." One can only wonder what Garner thinks about that.