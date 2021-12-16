Is There Already Trouble In Paradise For Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez?
Ben Affleck managed to create a lot of waves on the internet when he seemingly threw his ex-wife Jennifer Garner under the bus in a recent interview. On a recent episode on "The Howard Stern Show," Affleck claimed that his feeling "trapped" in his marriage to Garner drove him to drink.
During the interview, the actor said that while he and Garner tried to make their marriage work, he ultimately turned to alcohol to ease whatever pain he was feeling at the time. "I was like, 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?'" he recalled (via Page Six). "And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution." He also said, "Everything you read [in the news about the divorce] was bulls***. The truth was we took our time, we made our decision ... We grew apart. We had a marriage that didn't work. This happens. She's somebody I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer."
And while seemingly blaming your ex-wife for your drinking would spark ire in just about anyone, there's another Jennifer in Affleck's life who is just as upset over his comments. And no, it's not the mother of his children, but Jennifer Lopez.
Jennifer Lopez wants no drama with Jennifer Garner
According to Page Six, Jennifer Lopez wants nothing to do with the drama that Ben Affleck created in his comments about his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. In fact, one source close to the situation said that Lopez is "pissed" because of all the internet commentary about Affleck, Garner, and whether or not Lopez made the right move to get back with a man who seemingly blamed his ex-wife for his issues with addiction. That, and apparently Lopez just wants to keep the peace with all three parties involved. "She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn't want to be dragged into this," an insider close to the situation said, adding, "She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben's kids." The source said of Affleck, "It's reckless and cavalier of him."
It might seem like Lopez wants to be on good terms with Garner, seeing how her own two children, twins Max and Emme, have been spending so much time with Garner and Affleck's kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. And according to an Entertainment Tonight source, it seems that Garner is on-board with this. She "can tell he is happy," the insider noted, adding that "J.Lo and Ben's families are getting along great and they are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their kids." Since then, they've been to Universal Studios Hollywood together, have gone trick-or-treating like a blended family, per People, and have even helped with a food drive, according to TMZ.
Clearly, Lopez knows better than to be on the wrong side of the fence with your boyfriend's ex-wife.