Is There Already Trouble In Paradise For Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez?

Ben Affleck managed to create a lot of waves on the internet when he seemingly threw his ex-wife Jennifer Garner under the bus in a recent interview. On a recent episode on "The Howard Stern Show," Affleck claimed that his feeling "trapped" in his marriage to Garner drove him to drink.

During the interview, the actor said that while he and Garner tried to make their marriage work, he ultimately turned to alcohol to ease whatever pain he was feeling at the time. "I was like, 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?'" he recalled (via Page Six). "And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution." He also said, "Everything you read [in the news about the divorce] was bulls***. The truth was we took our time, we made our decision ... We grew apart. We had a marriage that didn't work. This happens. She's somebody I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer."

And while seemingly blaming your ex-wife for your drinking would spark ire in just about anyone, there's another Jennifer in Affleck's life who is just as upset over his comments. And no, it's not the mother of his children, but Jennifer Lopez.